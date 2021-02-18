Constella Intelligence Expands Executive Leadership Team Amid Continued Revenue Growth

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constella Intelligence ("Constella"), a global Digital Risk Protection leader, announced today it has added five members to its executive leadership team, building upon a momentous 2020 in which the company integrated 4iQ and Alto Analytics, upgraded its product portfolio, expanded its global footprint, and significantly grew revenue. Andy Johnson has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Laura Juanes as the Company's first Chief Privacy and Compliance Officer, Scott Whitney as Chief Product Officer, Cynthia Crossland as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Brian Laing as VP of Business Development.

Andy Johnson will lead finance, human resources, and administrative functions and joins Constella from AT&T, where he served as CFO of its Cyber Security business unit. Prior to AT&T, Andy served as CFO at AlienVault, a leading cyber threat detection and intelligence company, which AT&T acquired in 2018.

Laura Juanes Micas joins as Chief Privacy and Compliance Officer — a newly created position, which reflects Constella's dedication and commitment to data protection — to oversee the development of Constella's Privacy and Compliance program. She is a multilingual law, policy and privacy expert in the technology industry, previously at Facebook, where she led a global team providing policy and regulatory advice on privacy issues impacting how individuals use technology daily.

As Chief Product Officer, Scott Whitney will be responsible for developing and driving the vision, roadmap and innovation strategy to unify Constella's product portfolio. He will lead a global product team. Scott brings over 20 years of experience focused on the development and growth of enterprise software products including Actiance, Symantec and Mimosa Systems.

Cynthia Crossland will oversee the corporate branding, communications, and go-to-market strategy for Constella. She brings senior marketing leadership experience from B2B companies at different growth stages, ranging from start-ups to large-scale, public companies including OverOps, Actiance, and Interactive Data Corp.

Brian Laing will lead business development and strategic partnerships. He joins from Lastline (acquired by Vmware in 2020) where he served as SVP of Business Development and Corporate Development. Prior to Lastline, Brian was the CSO/Founder of Redseal Networks, which was acquired by STG in 2019.

In the past year, key milestones for the company include:

48% year-over-year recurring bookings growth

73% year-over-year ARR (annual recurring revenue) growth

Constella Data Lake™, which includes the largest breach data collection on the planet, grew over 40% in the past year, surpassing 25 billion credential records

During the same period, Constella tripled the number of digital assets it monitors and alerts on behalf of customers and surpassed 20 billion social posts analyzed

"The rising tide of cyber-attacks, misinformation campaigns, and geopolitical threats has made our mission to 'make the world a safer place' more relevant than ever before," said Constella Intelligence CEO Kailash Ambwani. "These leaders are critical to the realization of that mission. They will help us build the infrastructure to support our growth, strengthen our privacy and data protection policies, accelerate product innovation, and help drive our customer engagement. All towards the goal of helping our customers anticipate and defeat digital risks."

