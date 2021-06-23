Constella Intelligence Launches Constella Connect Partner Program to Help MXPs Protect Clients' Digital Assets, Mitigate Breach Exposure Risks on the Dark Web

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constella Intelligence ("Constella"), a global Digital Risk Protection leader, announced today the Constella Connect Partner Program (CCPP) for MSSPs, MSPs and MDRs. The program enables Constella channel partners to protect customers' digital assets by monitoring company domains for exposures arising from other companies' prior breaches. Constella has also announced the launch of its new domain monitoring solution, Constella Domain Monitoring, which enables partners to monitor the dark web for leaked information relating to a domain and corporate employee identities.



Constella has previously leveraged its identity records collected from the dark web to protect individual's identity through its Intelligence API. This new offering builds on this experience to create a domain monitoring portal which allows partners to search for corporate domains belonging to their customers and identify any exposure relating to the domain(s) on the dark web.



"Constella is excited to partner with leading cybersecurity companies across the globe, including our first MSSP partner, ITC Secure, to help anticipate and defeat digital risks," said Constella Intelligence CEO Kailash Ambwani. "Our partners will be able to identify compromised credentials quickly to help shut down breaches before major damage can occur or contain damage during an active attack. They will be able to leverage the largest commercial identity data lake to initiate or enhance high value security conversations with their customers."

Constella Intelligence Adds Value to Partner Offerings

Constella Connect is positioned to be part of a comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio enabling partners to bring incremental value to existing solutions.



Program benefits include:

Access to newly launched product offering, Constella Domain Monitoring

Early access to new digital risk protection offerings

Accelerate business growth and stand out in a highly competitive MXP market by adding a powerful and differentiated solution to your portfolio.

Customer benefits include:

Automated deep, dark & surface web monitoring

Real-time alerts when your brand or executives are mentioned by threat actors or leaked on the web.

Tap into the largest, most accurate database of social and dark web activity.

With an easy-to-use SaaS-based portal, and little training required, partners can quickly and efficiently monitor multiple domains for multiple companies in one easy-to-use dashboard and immediately see results for what has been breached in order to quickly alert customers and remediate.

To learn more about the Constella Connect Partner Program, including how to enroll, visit us here.

About Constella Intelligence

Constella Intelligence is a global leader in Digital Risk Protection that works in partnership with some of the world´s largest organizations to safeguard what matters most and defeat digital risk. Our solutions are a unique combination of proprietary data, technology, and human expertise to anticipate, identify, and remediate targeted threats to your executives, your brand, and your assets at scale—powered by the most extensive breach and social data collection from the surface, deep and dark web on the planet, with over 100B attributes and 45 billion curated identity records spanning 125 countries and 53 languages.

