Constella Intelligence Launches Dome Platform Introducing Employee & Executive Digital Protection, Scalability to Monitor Thousands

Current industry services are designed to monitor a select number of executives or high-profile individuals due to their reliance on manual processes and human oversight, forcing security teams to choose which few executives to monitor. To help customers address the rapid expansion of digital threats that target other employees as well as executives, Constella has brought to market, for the first time, an automated digital risk protection platform, augmented by human intelligence with our world-class analyst team, that can scale to continuously monitor thousands of employees in an organization. Dome can monitor employees in areas such as IT, HR, and finance who have access to critical systems and sensitive data.

Constella Dome Employee and Executive Protection enables organizations to identify and respond faster to digital risks, such as compromised credentials or leaked confidential data, because it continuously monitors thousands of proprietary and public data sources across the social, surface, deep, and dark web. Constella's data lake contains over 100 billion attributes and 45 billion curated identity records, the largest in the industry, and the Dome platform provides external digital risk visibility across 53 languages and 125 countries.

With Dome, organizations can leverage real-time alerts to quickly identify and block the use of compromised credentials and initiate takedown of personal information before they can be weaponized and lead to account takeovers, impersonations, reputational attacks, and in extreme cases, cyber or physical threats that put an executive's or employee's family at risk.

Dome integrates with an organization's existing IT and security infrastructure such as Active Directory, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)/Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), and ticketing systems, enabling rapid provisioning and quick remediation. Dome's automated monitoring, human curation, and customizable threat models that can address a company's unique policies or requirements ensure that organizations get relevant, high-value insights on a constantly evolving external threat landscape.

"We are excited to take traditional executive protection a step forward by scaling it to protect thousands of employees," said Kailash Ambwani, CEO of Constella Intelligence. "This platform will allow companies the opportunity to monitor a diversity of digital sources and no longer be forced to choose which executives or employees can be included in digital threat monitoring."

Dome's single pane of glass console delivers a holistic view of external risks across the entire enterprise. The Dome platform seamlessly integrates with existing provisioning systems, security tools, and response workflows to improve current systems and processes. Integration with Active Directory ensures fast onboarding and auto-provisioning of employees, executives, and VIPs to monitor. Integration with enterprise platforms, including SIEM and SOAR, will enrich the data in those tools to improve overall threat detection accuracy. ServiceNow integration will speed existing response workflows.

About Constella Intelligence

Constella Intelligence is a global leader in Digital Risk Protection that works in partnership with some of the world´s largest organizations to safeguard what matters most and defeat digital risk. Our solutions are a unique combination of proprietary data, technology, and human intelligence to anticipate, identify, and remediate targeted threats to your people, your brand, and your assets at scale—powered by the most extensive breach, surface, deep and dark data collection on the planet, with over 100 billion attributes and 45 billion curated identity records spanning 125 countries and 53 languages.

