Constella Intelligence Upgrades Hunter for Efficient, Targeted and Intuitive Investigations

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constella Intelligence ("Constella"), a leading global Digital Risk Protection business, today announced the release of Hunter, a platform for investigating threat actors and unmasking attackers that helps users efficiently attribute identities and identify further intelligence across multiple data sources simultaneously. The tool is used by government and other public agencies, financial, enterprise and healthcare organizations, and many others. Hunter, which builds upon the product formerly known as IDHunt Core, provides a better user experience and new features specifically requested by customers to speed investigations of threat actors.



"Hunter offers myriad advantages to customers, including user-friendly navigation, targeted threat analysis – not to mention that it taps into the largest breach data collection on the planet," said cybersecurity analyst Ed Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. "Following Constella's recent funding round, leadership change and rebrand, it's clear the company is looking to broaden its solution portfolio, and this is a great start."



Notable upgraded features include:

Comprehensive, Intuitive Visualizations – Visualize collected data in a dedicated, controlled workspace to easily identify links and conduct network analysis for a complete investigative picture—incorporating multiple sources and manual entries, downloading, saving and uploading, as needed.





New Sources – Efficiently correlate and enrich data from Constella's proprietary breach data lake, Paste bins, Passive DNS, WHOIS domain history, cryptocurrency, social profiles, standard search engines, Dark Web forums and other sources.





Fluid Investigation Management – Create, save and share multiple investigations with colleagues for collaborative working.

"I have been using Hunter to aid in Human Trafficking investigations and it has certainly been one of the more powerful tools we have in our arsenal," said Larry Cameron, Chief Information Security Officer, Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII). "Hunter allows us to pivot on phone numbers, email addresses and addresses and perform an instant deep dive into our adversaries – finding the needles in the haystack in order to uncover identities that are linked to Human Trafficking. Our partners and I have also been blown away by Hunter's new graphing capabilities. It's exactly what we needed in order to paint a visual picture of the massive data lake."



"To prevent cyber-enabled crimes, you must have context to unmask whoever is truly behind the attack. Hunter provides organizations the opportunity to explore multiple data sources, allowing them to interact and compare across these sources in a simple easy to use platform," said Constella Intelligence CMO Cynthia Crossland.



Constella, which was formed by the combination of 4iQ and Alto Analytics in December 2020, protects more than 25 million users and 100 organizations worldwide. The Company is fully committed to becoming the most trusted partner for anticipating and defeating digital risk.

About Constella Intelligence

Constella Intelligence is a leading global Digital Risk Protection business that works in partnership with some of the world's largest organizations to safeguard what matters most and defeat digital risk. Its solutions are broad, collaborative and scalable, powered by a unique combination of proprietary data, technology and human expertise—including the largest breach data collection on the planet, with over 100 billion attributes and 45 billion curated identity records spanning 125 countries and 53 languages. Learn more about Constella by visiting constellaintelligence.com.

