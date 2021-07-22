Constellation Agency Attacks the Cookieless Future with First of its Kind End-to-End Ad Unit Creation for Digital Retailing

"As big tech companies continue employing new privacy practices that make it difficult for brands to reach their target audience, we knew it was time to create a solution that enabled us and our customers to beat the cookieless future," said Diana Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Constellation Agency . "This new end-to-end ad unit is designed with in-app purchasing as the top priority. Alexia will help brands reach the 96 percent of customers lost due to new tracking policies through sophisticated, captivating, creative digital ads at scale."

Alexia's new feature automates the process of designing intricate ad units, creating an optimal in-platform experience for users that enables advertisers to retarget their audiences based on online behavior. Key features of the tool include:

Automated Experiences for Ad Creation - Alexia combines multiple existing Facebook ad types to create a brand-new solution for end-to-end digital retailing, a complex jaw dropping ad unit ready for launch in a fraction of the time.

Customizable Inventory - Inventory can be updated in real time to create a seamless experience that drives users directly to the product page of each individual unit of inventory.

Fully Integrated Purchasing Experience - Keeps users in the ad unit through their entire purchasing process encapsulating both the upper and lower portions of the purchase funnel. Users no longer need to click off of the platform into a business' website.

This feature brings a new level of data and technology to campaigns and is now available. Constellation Agency was founded in 2016 by Diana Lee and Matt Woodruff with a mission to help brands execute hyper-local targeting with dynamic creative at a scale that benefits brands across automotive, CPG, retail, luxury, and food and beverage. Its client roster includes BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes, HENRY ROSE by Michelle Pfeiffer, and more. In 2021, the company experienced 300 percent month-over-month growth and is projected to more than double last year's revenue. For more information, visit constellationagency.com.

About Constellation

Constellation is a hybrid AdTech/SaaS company. Constellation Agency's proprietary adtech Alexia, launches and manages campaigns at scale. Alexia can be paired with a bevy of additional AdTech tools for campaign execution and management across multiple ad platforms. Alexia allows the agency and others to disrupt the traditional billable hours model and launch in the leanest way possible.

Constellation was named the #65 fastest growing private company in the US and the #7 fastest-growing marketing/advertising company on the Inc. 5000 list for 2020. They are also listed by Crain's New York Business as the #7 fastest-growing company in New York. Constellation Agency is a women-owned and minority-owned business with a commitment to diversity.

