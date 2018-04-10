Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Agency, a leader in digital advertising and marketing technology, announced that it has been named as a certified digital media provider for Volkswagen's Dealer Digital Program. As a certified provider, Constellation is offering Volkswagen dealers customized social, SEM, display and other digital packages designed to differentiate dealerships and move VW inventory.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellation Agency)...

Constellation is a full service digital agency offering best in class creative, novel ad formats, and performance marketing strategy. Constellation has previously joined forces with Volkswagen in the Northeast to launch social and search campaigns supporting brand initiatives such as VW's Sign Then Drive event, President's Day Sale, and the Model Year End Sales Event. These campaigns included custom creative from Constellation's in-house team as well as strategic targeting to compliment VWs Tier 1 and Tier 2 efforts.

In this latest collaboration with Volkswagen, Constellation will be one of 13 digital media providers within the VW Dealer Digital Program. Dealers can enroll in the program at www.vwdealerdigital.com.

"We're excited to welcome Constellation as a new certified partner in the VW Dealer Digital Program," said Chris Johns, program director at Shift Digital. "Their marketing strategy, creative execution and technology platform will help VW dealers differentiate their message in an increasingly crowded and competitive marketplace."

Diana Lee, co-founder and CEO of Constellation, said, "We have deep expertise in the automotive industry with a mission to provide Tier 1 quality creative for Tier 3 prices. Our team specializes in providing the most advanced digital offers for dealers, leveraging cutting-edge digital media practices and the latest in marketing technology. We are proud to partner with Volkswagen of America as a dedicated digital media provider."

About Constellation Agency

Constellation is a digital media agency specializing in providing cutting-edge solutions to marketing challenges. Constellation's New York City-based team utilizes the latest marketing technology and insights to develop valuable digital marketing strategies and deliver the most engaging ads to target audiences.

Constellation offers a suite of digital advertising packages as well as a SaaS self-serve ad platform. www.constellationagency.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/constellation-agency-joins-the-volkswagen-dealer-digital-program-300627376.html

SOURCE Constellation Agency

Related Links

https://constellationagency.com

