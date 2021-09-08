Constellation Agency Now Participating in the General Motors Dealer Digital Solution Digital Advertising Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This allows Dealers the opportunity to leverage in-Market Retail (iMR) funds to reimburse themselves for the cost of their Digital Advertising services. Please refer to the iMR Dealer Program guidelines located at www.gmlam.com for further information.

Providers who are participating in the Digital Advertising Program provide advertising solutions that include:

Improved efficiency, coordinated spend and strategy across all tiers of advertising

Participation commitment for:

Streamlined packages each offering full service solutions for sales and fixed ops



A single, managed monthly fee with cap



Performance accountability



Day 1 Go-to-Market readiness



Strategic and tactical advertising coordination with brands and LMAs

Dashboard for visibility into performance

