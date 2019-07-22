Constellation Announces New Contract Awards for Alpha Star, Gold Star and Lone Star

LUXEMBOURG, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Oil Services Holding S.A. ("Constellation" or the "Company") announced today that three of the Company's ultra-deepwater (UDW) rigs, Alpha Star, Gold Star, and Lone Star, have been awarded new firm contracts with Petrobras S.A. ("Petrobras") for two years. The drilling activities will be performed offshore of Brazil and operations under each contract is expected to commence by January 2020.

"Securing these three contracts, together with the recently announced contract for Laguna Star, is a remarkable achievement for the Company. Petrobras is a key player in the Brazilian market and this reinforces the long-standing partnership our companies have built over the years. In addition, with our Brava Star and Olinda Star rigs also under contract, a substantial majority of our fleet is currently under contract," said Mr. Guilherme Lima, CEO of Constellation.

Alpha Star and Gold Star are ultra-deepwater DP semi-submersible drilling rigs that started operations in July 2011 and February 2010, respectively. The drilling rigs are capable of drilling in water depths of up to 9,000 feet and have a drilling depth capacity of up to 30,000 feet.

Lone Star is an ultra-deepwater DP semi-submersible drilling rig that started its operations in April 2011. The rig is capable of drilling in water depths of up to 7,900 feet and has a drilling depth capacity of up to 30,000 feet.

About Constellation

Constellation is a market leading provider of offshore and onshore oil and gas contract drilling and FPSO services in Brazil through its subsidiary Serviços de Petróleo Constellation S.A. ("Serviços de Petróleo Constellation"). With continuous operations since 1981, Serviços de Petróleo Constellation has built an unmatched reputation for excellence in offshore and onshore drilling services, obtaining ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 and API Spec Q2 certifications for its quality management, environmental and safety records and systems.

