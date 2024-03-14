Constellation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Bisgeier

Leading marketing platform strengthens leadership team following a year of explosive growth

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation , a first-of-its-kind SaaS platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly regulated industries to scale creative content while maintaining legal and brand compliance rapidly, is pleased to announce the strategic hire of seasoned leader Daniel Bisgeier as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Bisgeier comes to Constellation with over 25 years of global financial experience. As the company's CFO, Bisgeier will oversee all financial matters for the company, including MNA activity. This addition to Constellation's leadership team comes on the heels of another year of double digit growth for the company.

Commenting on Bisgeier's appointment, Diana Lee, CEO and founder of Constellation, shared, "As a marketing and compliance technology company, we understand firsthand how much of an impact the right financial strategy can make. Dan is a business builder every bit as much as a brilliant financial mind. I look forward to partnering with him as we continue advancing the transformation of industry through technology."

Prior to joining Constellation, Bisgeier served as CFO at Group Black and MediaMath, where he focused on building and scaling financial teams, raising and allocating capital, and developing and deploying corporate development capabilities. He spent his previous career in finance, including at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs, investing in securities across the capital structure and advising Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, Bisgeier is a partner at Aperiam Ventures, a digital marketing venture fund.

Bisgeier expressed enthusiasm about joining the company, saying, "I am thrilled to join this passionate and world-class team of talented engineers, researchers, and creatives. Constellation's commitment to innovation and growth aligns perfectly with my background in helping visionary leaders ascend to market leadership in the SaaS space. Diana and the executive team have a clear line on unlocking the ability to scale advertising for Fortune 500 companies using technology and also democratizing its access to smaller businesses. I'm so impressed with the fiscal discipline with which Constellation is run. They bootstrapped their way to incredibly impressive growth and continue to run the company with that level of rigor."

ABOUT CONSTELLATION:

Constellation is a global, NYC-based SaaS company that's seen exponential growth since its founding in 2016. Our proprietary content compliance technology allows top brands and Fortune 500s to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted campaigns at scale. Our advanced data-feeding system transforms complex data variables into thousands of creative asset iterations, instantly. Constellation is revolutionizing content compliance for companies in highly regulated industries like Pharma, Banking, and Automotive with an automated solution that scales both content and regulatory approval processes.

