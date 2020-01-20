Constellation Brings the Digital Homebuilding Experience to Life at IBS 2020

Booth attendees will see the latest mobile and online applications to enhance the customer journey and improve the builder/vendor relationship

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest provider of home building software solutions and services will join the 2020 NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS), taking place January 21-23 in Las Vegas. Constellation's booth – #SU619 – will feature the latest applications, software, and tools that address the evolving needs of builders and buyers in an increasingly digital marketplace.

"The homebuyer's journey has changed dramatically over the last decade, as digital experiences and expectations have become rooted into our everyday lives. For builders, this ushers in new opportunities to connect with buyers, improve productivity, and maximize their revenue," said Chris Graham, Vice President of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "We are excited to demonstrate Constellation's innovative solutions and features that have been recently acquired, enhanced, and developed to equip builders in these changing times."

Highlighting the digital experience for builders and buyers, Constellation will showcase a range of new solutions and features, including:

NewHomeListingService.com (NHLS™) and New Home Key app: In addition to the online NHLS search hub, demos will be given of the recently-released Rapid Lead Response System available to builders on mobile devices. As part of the NHLS portal, the New Home Key app allows builders to capture, update, and follow-up on leads, as well as assign potential buyers to sales agents and monitor their progress – all from one tool.

*Complimentary access to these solutions will be given at the booth.

Sales Office Manager for NEWSTAR: This new solution allows sales agents to quickly capture prospects and present a home sales contract in less than three minutes. The selling experience is dramatically streamlined, allowing agents to sell a home using interactive guided experiences, drawing from real-time ERP data.

BuildTopia integration to QuickBooks Online: This new functionality release enables direct integration with QuickBooks' flexible online tool, putting automated accounting in the hands of BuildTopia users. With less hassle and no more double entries, builders will benefit from automatic syncing of Projects, Lots, Trade Partners, Cost Codes, Budgets, Purchase Orders, and more.

LOTFITS with 3D topography mapping: This web-based tool equips builders with error-free engineering and community planning. Leveraging the patented 'FIT' Matrix, builders can now wow their buyers with interactive mapping that places their preferred model and structural options on the perfect lot, while still meeting crucial monotony regulations.

VenderGo and BuilderGo mobile applications: Designed to greatly enhance the vendor/builder relationship, these apps extend project management capabilities with features to view and prioritize tasks, provide project updates in real-time from the field, and communicate 'on the go' through direct messaging.

Click here to receive a free pass to the show and get more information on Constellation's demonstrations at Booth #SU619 in the South Hall (nextBUILD Section).

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc. an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information:

Elmira Abushayeva, Director of Marketing, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, 888-723-2222, eabushayeva@constellationhb.com

SOURCE Constellation HomeBuilder Systems