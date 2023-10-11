Constellation Cold Logistics entered into an agreement to acquire Colso Coldstorage

Constellation Cold Logistics

11 Oct, 2023, 01:00 ET

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Cold Logistics ("Constellation" or the "Company"), a leading European cold storage and logistics provider, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Colso Coldstorage Ltd ("Colso"). The transaction will allow Constellation to enter the Irish market, strengthening its European footprint and service offering for existing and new customers.

Colso, a family-run business founded in 1974, is recognised as one of the most trusted providers of cold storage services in the South of Ireland, with particular expertise across the dairy and meat sectors. With 24,000 pallets of storage capacity, Colso has become an essential supply chain partner to many of Ireland's leading food producers, providing storage for products requiring a range of temperatures and complex handling requirements. Colso provides a customised service offering that is tailored to best meet customer needs, while always ensuring traceability and integrity of the cold chain.

Carlos Rodriguez (Constellation Cold Logistics CEO) said "Colso will open up strategic opportunities for Constellation in Ireland and strengthen our geographical position in Europe. Colso's commodity expertise and excellent customer base are of major importance for our company. As a major net exporter of several key food product categories, Ireland is of great relevance within the global cold chain. Our plans include further growth via M&A and expansion projects to support customers' international growth and streamline their route to market.

Deirdre Collins (Colso Managing Director) and the broader Colso team fit perfectly within Constellation's culture, which focuses on strong entrepreneurial teams in each geography with deep customer relationships and local market knowledge. We look forward to working with the team and Colso's longstanding customers to meet their growth ambitions, both within Ireland and our other operating geographies, while delivering the highest levels of service." 

Deirdre Collins (Colso Managing Director) said "I'm excited that Colso will become part of Constellation; the transaction is testament to the hard work of our team who have made Colso a leader in our space.  The other directors and I were attracted to Constellation's entrepreneurial roots and family heritage, which is an ideal fit and best path for the next phase of our business.  Constellation is a truly best-in-class cold storage provider with top-tier local operations across Europe, and our customers will benefit from access to Constellation's network of over 25 facilities, as well as investments to support their growth here in Ireland.  I'm looking forward to working with the Constellation team to realise the new opportunities that we now have at Colso."

Constellation is Europe's leading independent cold storage and logistics provider. Following the transaction closing, Constellation will have approximately 640,000 pallet positions of temperature-controlled capacity and a presence across seven European countries.

Constellation is a portfolio company of Arcus Infrastructure Partners, an independent fund manager with significant experience in European infrastructure investments. Constellation's ownership structure also includes original founders alongside Arcus, ensuring a continued tradition of entrepreneurship and excellent customer service in each location. (www.constellationcold.com)

