Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Presented by Circle K Event Update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The top PGA TOUR Champions golfers will return to Timuquana Country Club October 6-8, 2023 for the third annual Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K . In addition to world-class competition on the golf course, some of the many highlights at this year's event will include fun experiences for fans at Publix Tailgate Village and initiatives in support of the military compliments of VyStar Credit Union. Tickets are on sale now for this must-see Jacksonville event.

FAN EXPERIENCE: Publix Tailgate Village at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is the place to be for Jacksonville Jaguars fans on October 8 as the Jaguars take on the Buffalo Bills in London at 9:30 AM ET. Located between the 17th and 18th holes and open to all tournament ticketholders, in Publix Tailgate Village fans can watch the telecast on two large videoboards. While watching the defending AFC South Champions compete, fans can enjoy exclusive craft cocktail experiences with Tito's Handmade Vodka and Hendrick's Gin including the special "London Mule" for Sunday's game.

Fans will also have access to the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden, tailgate activities, exclusive tournament merchandise, and more. However, Publix Tailgate Village is not just reserved for the Duuuval faithful on Sunday morning – tournament attendees can also check out Saturday's top college football games and the NFL's Sunday afternoon slate at this one-of-a-kind fan destination. Food options in Publix Tailgate Village will include BUBBA Burger, Mama's Food Truck, Mother Truckin' Pizza and the Publix food truck, which will be providing ice cream samples.

"While Tabitha grew up as an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and I grew up cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, we have both become Jags fans as well," said PGA TOUR great and tournament co-host Jim Furyk. "We wouldn't dream of trying to take fans away from their football down here in the South. We have made the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS the best place to come watch football, enjoy all of our incredible food, beverages and fan activities while watching some great golf at the same time."

COMMUNITY IMPACT: VyStar Credit Union will again provide complimentary tickets to all three tournament rounds (Oct. 6-8) for active duty, military reserves, members of the National Guard, retired military, veterans and dependents with valid IDs. These tickets come with access to the VyStar Patriots Outpost, which offers great views of the action near the 7th and 8th holes along with free food and beverage and discounted bar items. The tournament will also have a shuttle running from the Naval Base to the Bobby Jones Gate for all military members and families.

"Jim and I both hold a great deal of respect and admiration for the men and women who serve our country and their families," said Tabitha Furyk. "We are thankful for everything that Vystar does in our community and beyond to help military members and we hope service members and their families can come enjoy a day away from duty at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in October."

