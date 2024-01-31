Constellation GovCloud® Achieves StateRAMP® Authorization

31 Jan, 2024

StateRAMP® Authorization ensures cutting-edge technology innovators can leverage compliance and market access to state and local governments

TYSON'S CORNER, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation GovCloud®, a leader in cloud compliance and market acceleration, today announced its platform has achieved a status of State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP®) Authorized. This authorization comes on the heels of the platform earning Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management (FedRAMP®) Joint Authorization Board (JAB).

StateRAMP Authorized
Constellation GovCloud bridges the gap between the world's largest technology markets and the world's most innovative technology companies by accelerating and de-risking the FedRAMP and StateRAMP authorization processes. Not only does Constellation GovCloud offload the majority of compliance tasks, it also reduces partnering companies' compliance costs by serving as a revenue accelerator within the public sector market.

"Government organizations, from state and local to federal, need to have the highest degree of confidence in the solutions they rely on," said Josh Beard, Chief Strategy Officer of Constellation GovCloud. "Today's StateRAMP authorization now allows us to connect each level of government with compliant innovation faster, while reducing the risk and financial burden to innovative technology companies. This benefits all stakeholders."

StateRAMP was founded in 2020 to provide a uniform approach to verifying that cloud services providers met the established standards and regulations required to do business with state and local governments. The StateRAMP program has seen rapid adoption as more technology providers pursue the opportunity in the state and local market.

"We at StateRAMP are excited to see Constellation GovCloud bring its compliance acceleration platform to the StateRAMP program," said StateRAMP Executive Director Leah McGrath.

To date, 22 states and 11 local and education institutions have adopted StateRAMP standards in order to accelerate adoption of effective, efficient, and secure cloud technologies.

Learn more about how Constellation GovCloud helps technology providers accelerate both StateRAMP Authorization and time-to-revenue at www.cgc.cloud/stateramp.   

About Constellation GovCloud 
Constellation GovCloud® is a managed service provider that accelerates compliance and revenue for the world's most disruptive technology companies, facilitating access to the largest technology market, the U.S. Government. Learn more at cgc.cloud.

