Constellation HomeBuilder Systems Acquires CustomerInsight

CustomerInsight is a customer experience research company designed to help residential homebuilding professionals uncover their homebuyer, employee and trade/supply partner experiences; turning insight into profitability. The purchase of CustomerInsight furthers Constellation's reach into the customer experience space, alongside recent acquisitions of Conasys Homeowner Care and Woodland, O'Brien & Scott.

"At Constellation, we view customer experience as a window into the home builder's operations and process," says Chris Graham, Vice President of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "The customer has a unique perspective on the process of building a home, and we are working with hundreds of progressive builders across North America to improve the experience for each of their homebuyers – by helping the builder to proactively correct any process-related issues that affect the finished product."

CustomerInsight provides outstanding research and coaching for leading organizations in the home building industry. Understanding the homeowner experience is only the first step to developing and maintaining truly loyal customers. Setting clear expectations of processes, procedures and "getting it right the first time" is essential to delivering an exceptional experience and maintaining the best brand position in the market. CustomerInsight accomplishes these goals by managing the process of building each home, measuring the experience of buying the home, and maintaining the loyalty of each and every customer.

"Joining Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is a tremendous opportunity for CustomerInsight and our customers," says Christian Caswell, President & CEO of CustomerInsight and CustomerConnect. "The core values that are synonymous to our company and its brand shape the way we run our business and these values will continue to guide us as we look to the future."

The acquisition of CustomerInsight, CustomerConnect2.0 and the Home Owner Mark of Excellence Awards, along with substantial new personnel and software investments, will significantly benefit current and future customers of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems and CustomerInsight.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems:

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems builds software solutions for private and public production homebuilders, and efficient custom builders. Their innovative solutions empower builders with information, driving business objectives from website to warranty. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems continuously improves home construction software, and is committed to maximizing your return on technology investment. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the homebuilding software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, and is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

