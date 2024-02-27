Constellation HomeBuilder Systems Adds Resale Insights to Real-time Homebuilder Data Solution at NAHB IBS 2024

BuilderMetrix™ sources data from live builder ERP systems and real estate data integrations, fueling smarter decision-making through accurate and timely analytics.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, a leading provider of homebuilding software solutions, announced today at the 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show that its BuilderMetrix™ platform now provides access to home resale insights. With this new capability, builders will be equipped to make better business decision-making.

The real estate listing home resale data now combines with analytics on new home sales, job costs, community lot details, construction milestones, and operational sales, making BuilderMetrix™ the only solution available for homebuilders to gain accurate, near real-time financial and operational data. BuilderMetrix™ offers data sourced anonymously from builder ERP systems and through real estate listing data integrations.

"BuilderMetrix™ is a game-changing decision-support tool," said Ty Brewer, Chief Digital Officer at HistoryMaker Homes. "We can benchmark our costs to other regional homebuilders in real-time and are confident that the data is 100% accurate."

Previously known as the Homebuilder Common Data Model, BuilderMetrix™ boasts data coverage spanning more than 80% of North America and includes a mix of single-family homes, multi-family, and high rise. It leverages a standardized set of industry metrics to offer timely, valuable insights about business performance and regional homebuilding markets. Users can view regionalized reports including benchmarks of multiple job costs categories like electrical, HVAC, and flooring, as well as sales insights for both new home benchmarks like new home sales prices and square footage, and real estate listing resale data such as inventory, list price drift, days on market, closings, and close price.

"There's a significant gap in the industry for homebuilder data that executives can rely on to improve their day-to-day decision-making," said Paolo Benzan, VP of Data Services at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is uniquely positioned as a data provider due to our breadth of coverage across the homebuilding industry. Our access to real-time, anonymized, and aggregated homebuilder data allows BuilderMetrix™ to be a truly one-of-a-kind homebuilder data platform in terms of content, accuracy, and timeliness. It is full of information leaders can rely on with confidence."

Technology experts from Constellation HomeBuilder Systems are attending the Builders' Show and will discuss topics of importance to a successful homebuilding operation, such as providing exceptional customer experience, leveraging real time data to improve operations, seamless cost tracking, and the latest homebuilding technological innovations.

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems will be giving live presentations and demonstrations of their full product suite in Booth W3655. Builders can schedule a private demo by emailing [email protected].

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is a leading provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is part of the Perseus Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Media Contact:

Karen Makedon

VP of Marketing

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

1-888-723-2222

[email protected]

SOURCE Constellation HomeBuilder Systems