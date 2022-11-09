Constellation HomeBuilder Systems and Kijiji Strategic Partnership - Provides National Opportunity for New Home Builders to Advertise To Canadian Home Buyers

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, North America's largest provider of home building software solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with one of the Canada's largest real estate websites, Kijiji. This alliance gives new home builders another way to advertise their new homes to hundreds of communities, coast to coast across Canada, directly to millions of unique monthly visitors on Kijiji.ca.

Today's business-minded home builders want to sell homes as quickly and easily as possible, and this partnership makes it super easy. Powered by Constellation's new home marketing software platform, NHLS Distribution Engine, it has never been easier for new home builders to create an unlimited number of new home listings to advertise with great convenience and no extra charge to your NHLS account. This comprehensive value offering is exactly what the Canadian new home building industry has been waiting for, a national site for all new homes.

The NHLS platform is built to seamlessly integrate with popular construction ERP systems including NEWSTAR, BuildTopia, FAST, and other systems as requested but can also be used as a standalone solution to accurately distribute listings, with the click of a single button.

"We're thrilled to be able to share this important strategic partnership with homebuilders," said Jeremy Halbert, Vice President – Customer Experience and Initiatives Group of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems.

"It has been challenging times for new homebuilders," Halbert added, "Builders will need to get more innovative to promote their homes as broadly as possible. Builders should advertise listings to as many potential home buyers as they can, prioritizing sites that consumers visit frequently. We are committed to empowering builders with digital tools to simplify this process and help builders sell as many homes as possible."

"It is extremely time consuming for builders to accurately list their new homes online and managing different channels is difficult. We help builders not only push new listings directly to their own website, but we can also automate the process to push that same information to as many 3rd party online Real Estate listing channels as possible such as Kijiji.ca, realtor.com and our very own NewHomeListingService.com. All of this ensures that builders are getting as much exposure as possible. "Halbert continued, "This entire solution is a great example of Constellation's long-term dedication to homebuilding innovation to deal with the complex process of selling homes."

Lionel Romain, Kijiji's Commercial Operations Manager, says "We're excited to welcome home builders to Kijiji.ca through Constellation and the NHLS platform! Members can easily post high-quality, fully branded listings on Kijiji through an industry tailored syndication service. Members will gain access to millions of monthly visitors with just a few clicks."

"Kijiji Real Estate helps owners, builders, and agents advertise their properties on Canada's first marketplace," Romain continued, "In addition to syndicated listings from NHLS, fully targeted media campaigns are available to amplify the builder's exposure on Kijiji."

Building on the joint enthusiasm, Milo Anderson, Director & Founder of NHLS Distribution Engine at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems says, "We are beyond excited to introduce the new strategic partnership between the NHLS Distribution Engine and Kijiji. The NHLS Distribution Engine (NHLS.info) is directly integrated with Kijiji — literally clicking one button sends new communities and homes directly on their site. Thanks to this new collaboration we have effectively changed the landscape of how builders connect with homebuyers on a national level. We look forward to supporting buyers on this journey."

Continuing our commitment to increasing awareness, simplifying processes, and leveraging our relationships for new home builders, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems looks forward to opportunities, growth, and the increased exposure for new home listings with Kijiji.

For more information on the collaboration, click here.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Kijiji

Kijiji, which means "village" in Swahili, is the number one classifieds website in Canada, connecting over 16.8 million buyers and sellers each month. Kijiji offers Canadians an easy way to buy and sell and find homes, jobs, and services on a local level. At any given time, there are more than 6 million listings on the network and two new ads are posted on Kijiji every second of every day. Kijiji makes it easy for Canadians to find exactly what they're looking for in their own community. Visit business.kijiji.ca to connect with a Kijiji digital media expert.

