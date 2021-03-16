Constellation HomeBuilder Systems and realtor.com Collaboration Benefits New Home Builders

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, North America's largest provider of home building software solutions, along with the NHLS Distribution Engine, is excited to announce collaboration with one of the continent's largest real estate websites, realtor.com. This alliance gives new home builders another way to advertise their new homes and communities directly to realtor.com's 80 million monthly visitors, on average.

Driven by Constellation's leading technology for the home building industry, today's business-minded home builders want to sell homes as quickly and easily as possible. Now, new home builders can advertise their listings with great convenience. This is exactly what the new home building industry has been waiting for.

Simple, and user-friendly, the NHLS Distribution Engine has everything a new home builder wants to manage their listings. Offering a variety of built-in features for home builders, including cross-platform posting, central management for their listings and communities, and easy connection to your favourite CRM tool. With powerful dashboards showing lead and listing analytics, this platform has been designed for those more familiar with a construction site than a website.

Mark Graham, realtor.com's Vice President, go-to-market strategy, says "This exciting new relationship between Constellation and realtor.com allows builders to use the NHLS Distribution Engine to syndicate listings to our large and highly engaged consumer audience with just a few clicks. Realtor.com's traffic growth has outpaced that of our closest competitor for 20 of the past 22 months, according to data from Comscore. Unique users at realtor.com in January, 2021 grew 37 percent year-over-year to a record 94 million (internal metrics)."

Building on realtor.com's enthusiasm, Chris Graham, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems Vice President says, "We are beyond excited to introduce the new collaboration between the NHLS Distribution Engine and realtor.com. The NHLS Distribution Engine (NHLS.info) is directly integrated with realtor.com -- making it beyond simple to advertise new communities and homes directly on their site. Thanks to this new collaboration we have effectively changed the landscape of how builders connect with homebuyers. We look forward to supporting them on this journey."

Continuing their commitment to increasing awareness, simplifying processes, and leveraging their relationships for new home builders, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems looks forward to opportunities, growth and the increased exposure for new home listings with realtor.com.

For more information on the collaboration, click here.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc. an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About realtor.com®

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling, renting and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

