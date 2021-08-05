Constellation HomeBuilder Systems Builds a New Partnership with Epcon Franchising Through BuildTopia

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is proud to announce a new relationship with Epcon Franchising, the largest homebuilding franchise in the United States. Their popular 55+ communities can be found all across the USA, and as a company, they are beloved for their fantastic home designs and strong community orientation.

Through the use of Constellation's integrated construction management system, BuildTopia, Epcon hopes to encourage their builders to adopt new and improved business processes, while simultaneously alleviating complex planning and purchasing challenges.

Existing and future Epcon franchisees can use BuildTopia to help streamline their homebuilding companies. With implementation and setup support from Constellation, all participating Epcon franchisees will have BuildTopia at their fingertips to adopt, making it easier for them to navigate their intricate vendor relationships and purchasing schedule, using BuildTopia's easy scheduling, estimating, and purchasing metrics.

"We investigated other types of software for our franchisees before, but none have been as adaptable and comprehensive as BuildTopia," says Paul Hanson, President of Epcon Franchising. "We're looking forward to a fruitful relationship, and to learn even more about BuildTopia with ongoing support from the Constellation team."

Epcon is confident that BuildTopia will fit the complex needs of its franchisees because the cloud-based software is comprehensive, easy to set up, and simple to adopt. Epcon and their franchised builders will not have to compromise their production style as they integrate BuildTopia into their other systems. This will allow them to speed up home construction and support the needs of their franchisees as they adopt new and innovative processes that will help their production capacity grow.

"We're so excited to be working with Epcon to mold BuildTopia to its franchisees' needs," says Andrew Vega, Director of Sales for Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "We are confident that the comprehensive BuildTopia software will help their franchisees achieve their business goals moving forward through 2021 and beyond."

BuildTopia's robust capabilities including document management, purchasing, and schedule and project management make it an easy choice for any builder. Once it's in place, it's even easier to integrate into your existing systems and processes.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems



Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

