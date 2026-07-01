Constellation Institutional Markets re-enters pension risk transfer market

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Insurance, Inc. today announced Constellation Institutional Markets has re-entered the pension risk transfer (PRT) market, expanding its institutional capabilities and long-term retirement solutions offering.

Constellation Institutional Markets, through its affiliated insurance companies,* now provides group annuity contract solutions designed to help plan sponsors reduce pension risk, improve balance sheet certainty, and continuation of participant benefits.

"Re-entering the PRT market is a natural extension of our institutional strategy and a strong reflection of our expertise in managing long-duration liabilities," said Brij Grewal, president, Constellation Institutional Markets. "Building upon a successful 40-year track record of servicing a legacy book of PRT business, we remain committed to putting annuitants first through a disciplined, prudent, and long-term approach that delivers confidence to plan sponsors and security to their participants."

Backed by its financial strength, ratings and institutional ownership, Constellation brings experience across insurance, asset management and institutional markets to support long-term pension obligations.

About Constellation Institutional Markets

Constellation Institutional Markets originates and executes institutional business including funding agreement backed notes and pension risk transfer programs. Constellation Institutional Markets is a member of the Constellation family of businesses, which also includes AuguStar Retirement, AuguStar Life, AuguStar Seguros, Constellation Investments and Constellation Re. More information is available at constellationinsurance.com.

*Products issued by AuguStar Life Insurance Company, member of Constellation Insurance, Inc. family of companies, in all states except New York. Products issued in New York by National Security Life and Annuity Company.

Ratings: AM Best Company: "A," its third-highest ranking out of 16 categories. Fitch: "A," its sixth-highest ranking on a 19-part scale. Moody's: "Baa1," its eighth-highest ranking on a 21-part scale. All ratings information is according to reports published on: ambest.com/ratings, fitchratings.com, and moodys.com/insurance. Ratings are for AuguStar Life Insurance Company and National Security Life and Annuity Company. Ratings have been updated as of 5/1/2026.

Contact: Lisa Doxsee

513.794.6418 (o) | 513.218.5519 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE Constellation Institutional Markets