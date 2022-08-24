Constellation Introduces easy-to-use email marketing tools for homebuilders

Available to BuildTopia Enterprise Users, the New Marketing module simplifies builder email marketing and provides advanced CRM integration for customer engagement.

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest provider of home building software solutions and services, today introduces BuildTopia Marketing, a powerful email marketing tool for residential home builders enabling them to easily create marketing campaigns and send beautiful emails with just a few clicks. This module is available exclusively as part of the company's BuildTopia Enterprise offering.

Industry veteran and Constellation HomeBuilder Systems Sales Director, Andrew Vega talked about how this software addressed the needs of smaller homebuilders. "This level of sophistication has not been accessible to smaller builders outside the enterprise until now." This includes a new email designer, built to prioritize easy-to-use features and reliable email delivery to improve user experience.

BuildTopia Enterprise users will have the benefit of several new features, functionality and templates to help them run highly engaging marketing campaigns, including:

Manage Contact Groups – With an integrated CRM and email solution, builders can create their own campaign audience based on any defined information they already have in their CRM. This means that builders can act on their data to send targeted new home listing emails to contacts interested in a specific geographical location.

Email Designer – This functionality provides a simple way to create beautiful and action driven emails with no coding required. Builders won't need to be a tech wizard to design emails. The drag-and-drop email designer lets them set up beautiful emails in minutes.

Email templates – Choose from the existing email templates or they build their own. With expertly-crafted ready to use email templates, builders can rest easy knowing their emails are user friendly, mobile responsive and work with HTML.

Measuring marketing campaigns – Users can review the results of their marketing campaigns in a graphical report. These easy-to-understand reports, helps users see which emails are performing and which ones could use work.

Guaranteed higher email deliverability – BuildTopia Marketing assists to deliver more emails to their intended recipient's email inbox without ending up in their Spam folder. Utilizing a best-in-class email sender, users benefit from a good sender reputation to keep their email score rate high and improve email deliverability.

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems' Vice-President, Sean Wilhelm, explained: "Small and mid-sized builders today don't have the time or resources to on-board and run complex marketing technologies. They need an easy-to-use marketing software to engage their customers, but also need it to be integrated with their CRM system and to successfully run it without the support of a large team of IT professionals. We've developed BuildTopia Marketing to be just that. Intuitive and easy-to-use but with all the features you'd expect from a stand-alone marketing email system. BuildTopia Marketing is the culmination of our ongoing commitment to be the best one-system solution for growing residential homebuilders, two years of work, tons of customer feedback, and an ongoing investment in platform upgrades."

BuildTopia Marketing fills the Outbound customer engagement gap to support its Inbound lead counterpart, NHLS Distribution Engine, which helps builders distribute their new home listings from a single source to their own websites, their local MLS and other channels. Builders will no longer need to manage listings in multiple systems - the pricing and availability is accurate everywhere.

Click here for a pre-release demonstration of BuildTopia Marketing.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the homebuilding software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

