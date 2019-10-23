Constellation Launches Exclusive Mobile App for Rapid Lead Response

Available on Android and Apple iOS Devices, the New Home Key app simplifies builder workflow and provides advanced lead workflow anytime, anywhere

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest provider of home building software solutions and services, is excited to announce the launch of the New Home Key application, an exclusive Rapid Lead Response System available for mobile devices as part of the company's NewHomeListingService.com (NHLS™) portal.

Available through the Apple App Store and Google Play, the New Home Key app allows builders to access their account with credentials provided by NHLS™. The app's "lead workflow" system allows leads from any source to be funneled directly to the mobile app for rapid response and management. Sources can include using the system on your Builder website, or a Facebook ad or anywhere else you want to be able to respond quickly.

"Builders and sales teams are constantly on-the-go, and need a simplified way to manage their leads when, where, and how they choose. The New Home Key app provides that rapid level of response, right in the palm of their hand," Chris Graham, Vice President of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "The application is one of the many innovative solutions that Constellation provides to help builders adapt to the 'expectation revolution' – an era where both buyers and builders are increasingly accustomed to information, convenience, and a fast response personalized experience in the digital age."

With workflow-driven processes, the New Home Key app allows builders to accept, update, and assign a lead, as well as instantly call, email, or text a response. The tool also enables users to monitor the progress and performance of the sales team to drive improvements.

The New Home Key app has response management tools which are accessible anytime, anywhere and also allows push notifications on important leads. The app tracks lead activity and actions. It enables seamless CRM integration with CHB products like NewHomeListingService to ensure leads are included in campaigns.

"Our Rapid Lead Response system is designed for builders. Now builders can follow-up as quickly as used home sales agents," said Milo Anderson, Founder and Director of NewHomeListingService.com. "Whether they are in the office, showing a model homes, at the airport, or in a coffee shop – they'll have total lead control at their fingertips."

For a pre-release demonstration of the New Home Key app, visit: www.constellationhb.com/Products/New-Home-Listing-Home-Key-App.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the homebuilding software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

