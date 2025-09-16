Constellation Network Accelerates Digital Evidence Momentum with Three New Solutions-Integrator Partnerships

LabsDAO, OB Collective, and JADO Innovation Labs to expand evidentiary-grade, tamper-proof data capture across commercial and federal sectors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Network , a U.S. business leading the American Blockchain as a Solution Movement, today announced three strategic solutions-integrator partnerships to scale adoption of Digital Evidence, the company's evidentiary-grade, tamper-proof data product for real-world operations. Launched at the end of Q1 2025 and based upon six years working with the U.S. Department of Defense, Digital Evidence brings cryptographically signed data capture, secure transmission, and immutable storage to frontline workflows spanning trustworthy AI, communications, mobility, real world assets and defense.

Blockchain is emerging as the foundation of digital trust

"Working through best-in-class integrators is how we support customers where they are," said Benjamin Diggles, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Constellation Network. "LabsDAO, OB Collective, and JADO Innovation Labs each bring domain expertise and delivery muscle to embed Digital Evidence and provable guarantees inside the critical systems that need it most."

LabsDAO — Virginia, USA

Blockchain and AI solutions for government and enterprise, including smart contracts, tokenization, and privacy technologies. LabsDAO will integrate Digital Evidence to provide verifiable, chain-of-custody data pipelines for AI/ML workflows and Web3 applications—so that sensor streams, system logs, and model outputs are immutably signed and admissible for compliance and audits.

"Proving the origin and integrity of data is the backbone of trustworthy AI and Web3 systems. By integrating Digital Evidence with our blockchain and privacy stack, we can deliver verifiable data flows from the edge to the enterprise for our public- and private-sector clients." — Shadman Hossain, CEO, LabsDAO

OB Collective — London, United Kingdom

OB Collective is a UK-based transformation partner delivering high-profile projects across Government, Policing, and Defence. From advanced platforms to complex digital portfolios, OBC works with organizations to modernise services, deliver at pace and build long-term capability. The partnership with Constellation will see OB Collective support departments to hardwire trust into the data that underpins their systems, unlocking secure collaboration, enabling intelligent automation, and building a sustainable foundation for ongoing transformation.

"Verifiable, secure, and interoperable data is now a strategic priority for the UK Public Sector. From the Blueprint for Modern Digital Government to Defence Reform and the Home Office 2030 strategy, there is a clear consensus that siloed systems and bad data are limiting digital progress. By embedding Constellation's zero-trust solutions, HGTP and Digital Evidence, into existing infrastructure, we're enabling our clients to cryptographically validate the origin, integrity, and access of their data, and to trust that every interaction is provable, tamper-proof, and fully owned. That foundation also enables them to securely share data across teams, agencies, and systems; automate compliance; confidently enable AI; and ultimately deliver better, more efficient, and more joined-up public services." — Liam Barber, Senior Client Partner, OB Collective

JADO Innovation Labs — Tennessee, USA

CJADC2-aligned real-time orchestration (CONDUCTOR), wearable/edge AI (GED-AI), and secure systems integration for mission operations. JADO will apply Digital Evidence to cryptographically sign multi-sensor data (wearables, vehicles, drones), preserve chain-of-custody across orchestration events, and provide immutable audit trails from the tactical edge to command centres. CONDUCTOR uses real-time orchestration engine, historical data, and standard TTPs to drive GenAI capabilities in theater with unprecedented precision - truly creating tactical and operational OVERMATCH on the edge. These capabilities are highly applicable to Public Safety and Emergency Management for Active Shooter Prevention and Natural Disasters.

"Operational decisions demand trustworthy telemetry. With Digital Evidence woven into CONDUCTOR and our edge systems, every critical event—from sensor capture to command authorization—can be independently verified." — Jordon Kestner - Founder, JADO Innovation Labs

The Future of Blockchain and AI

Blockchain is emerging as the foundation of digital trust at the exact moment artificial intelligence is reshaping how societies, businesses, and governments operate. Together, these technologies create a powerful new paradigm: AI to interpret and act on vast streams of data, and blockchain to ensure that data is verifiable, tamper-proof, and accountable.

A new generation of solutions integrators is rising to meet this moment, blending technical expertise with sector-specific knowledge to deliver systems that are not only intelligent but also transparent and resilient. By empowering these integrators with enterprise-ready blockchain infrastructure, Constellation Network is helping to build the next era of solutions—where innovation is not only accelerated but also trusted.

About Constellation Network, Inc.

Constellation Network is a distributed infrastructure company leveraging its scalable DAG-based Hypergraph and secure Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP) to deliver verifiable, tamper-proof data integrity solutions for commercial and federal applications.

About LabsDAO

LabsDAO, founded in 2023, is a decentralized R&D collective that unites AI, blockchain, Web3, and emerging innovations to develop tools such as AI-driven workflows, smart contracts, privacy systems, and decentralized infrastructure, delivering transparent, efficient solutions that redefine digital trust and operational efficiency.

About OB Collective

OB Collective, founded in 2021 in London with the backing of recruitment firm Oliver Bernard, is a digital delivery partner that leverages decades of IT expertise to provide agile, user-centric software, accelerated product delivery, and expert Agile advisory to public and private sector clients, crafting innovative, sustainable solutions that drive digital transformation and lasting impact.

About JADO Innovation Labs

JADO Innovation Labs is a U.S.-based technology firm specializing in CJADC2-aligned orchestration, wearable and edge AI, and secure systems integration, delivering mission-ready solutions that enhance real-time decision-making for defense and public safety operations.

