Constellation Network and SIMBA Chain Strategically Partner to Communicate Data Interoperability Using Multiple Blockchains for the U.S. Air Force

News provided by

Constellation Network, Inc.

18 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

The Two Industry Leaders in Government Blockchain Have Joined Forces to Develop a Critical Joint Solution Aimed at Being a Secure Federal Communications Standard

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Network, a decentralized network and Web3 blockchain ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with SIMBA Chain—a cloud-based, multi-blockchain enterprise development platform. As Constellation enters their next historic blockchain contract with the U.S. Air Force, they were tasked with selecting a chain agnostic and open blockchain framework to bring into the effort. While the Department of Defense (DoD) sees smart contract functionality as paramount, Constellation wanted to align with a trusted, flexible, extensible, and enterprise ready solution.

During this contract effort, Constellation Network and SIMBA Chain will produce a bridge demonstrating blockchain data interoperability in a simulated DoD environment using the Constellation Network Layer 0 (L0) standard. The L0 will function as a "chain of chains," supporting feeless data exchanges between blockchains and the capability of redundancy. Specifically, the L0 standard will use other Web3 blockchains for data transport and capability redundancy through a resilient, network fallback. The deliverable is the ability for multiple blockchain networks to securely talk with each other.

In addition to this initiative, Constellation is working with SIMBA Chain in their effort to orchestrate critical mission data using smart contracts to support multi-author data exchange applications for participating federal commercial partners.

In partnering with SIMBA, Constellation will showcase the power of their  Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP) which offers scalable, secure data validation alongside the world class SIMBA Blocks platform, consisting of several industry leading blockchain protocols. "We've been tracking the commercial and federal momentum SIMBA Chain created over the last four years and they have successfully positioned themselves as a mission critical, enterprise ready solution for the public sector" said Benjamin Diggles, Chief Strategy Officer, and Co-Founder of Constellation Network. "We have great respect for their team and the quality of what they have built which made this partnership an easy decision. SIMBA's commitment to federal and enterprise excellence along with their demonstrable track record makes this partnership a perfect match."

"SIMBA Chain's start came from a DARPA grant - and we've continued to work with different Department of Defence agencies on solving unique problems using blockchain. We are looking forward to expanding this effort and working with Constellation to provide a blockchain agnostic environment" said Ian Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of SIMBA Chain. "This is just the beginning of our collaboration with Constellation Network on bringing blockchain to the public sector." 

This joint effort is one of many indicators that the federal government no longer sees blockchain and decentralization as a nice-to-have but mission-critical. With pressures building from the commercial space for the Department of Defense to adopt Web3 solutions, this partnership represents a significant step in the adoption transition.

About Constellation Network, Inc.
Constellation Network is an open-source framework allowing everyone to build and conduct a business on Blockchain.

About SIMBA Chain, Inc.
Incubated at the University of Notre Dame in 2017, SIMBA Chain (short for Simple Blockchain Applications) provides a scalable enterprise platform that simplifies blockchain development.

SOURCE Constellation Network, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.