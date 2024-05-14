Constellation Partners with S&P Global Mobility To Bring Innovative Messaging Capabilities to the Automotive Industry

The partnership allows for creative scalability of advertising for the automotive industry

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation , a first-of-its-kind SaaS platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies to seamlessly build, launch and manage compliant creative assets at scale, today announced its partnership with S&P Global Mobility, which enables customers to anticipate change and make informed marketing decisions. Together, Constellation and S&P Global Mobility will combine S&P's market-leading automotive expertise in media execution with Constellation's creative automation, providing consumers with highly relevant ads.

S&P Global Mobility Logo

"Now more than ever, delivering personalized ad experiences is top of mind for the automotive sector," said Diana Lee , CEO and co-founder of Constellation. "Constellation's philosophy is not just about reaching the right person, but also crafting the right message and utilizing the best medium to reach target audiences. Together with S&P Global Mobility, we are confident we can provide the best ad experiences to automotive customers."

Constellation's proprietary Modular Content Assembler tool creates templatized creative at scale for brands. This tool replaces time-consuming, error-prone manual creation for digital channels, television, video, and more. Constellation's rules-based engine ensures end-to-end compliance, enabling teams with pre-approved content that can launch immediately. The scalability of the tool allows the development of assets that speak directly to diverse subsets of audiences. An innovation within the advertising space, Constellation's Modular Content Assembler provides the solution to a constantly evolving ad environment.

"As content consumption is increasingly fragmented, this partnership comes at a pivotal time where advertisers are looking for new, innovative ways to appeal to automotive consumers," said Adam Lobelson, Executive Director, Polk Automotive Solutions, S&P Global Mobility. "The synergy of Constellation's modular creative platform, and S&P Global Mobility's deep audience insights represents an advancement in marketing precision."

The partnership comes on the heels of two new appointments on Constellation's executive team: Bill Berry, General Manager of Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Daniel Bisgeier, Chief Financial Officer, who both bring over 25 years of experience in each of their respective industries. To learn more about Constellation, visit www.helloconstellation.com .

ABOUT CONSTELLATION:

Constellation is a global, NYC-based SaaS company that's seen exponential growth since its founding in 2016. Our proprietary marketing compliance technology allows top brands and Fortune 500s to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted campaigns at scale. Our advanced data-feeding system transforms complex data variables into thousands of creative asset iterations, instantly. Constellation is revolutionizing marketing technology—particularly for companies in highly regulated industries like Pharma, Banking, and Auto—with an automated solution that scales both creative and regulatory approval processes.

SOURCE Constellation