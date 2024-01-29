Constellation Quality Health Announces Acquisition of Workshop Wizard

News provided by

Constellation Quality Health

29 Jan, 2024, 14:07 ET

Multistate health care software program to expand under new ownership.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Quality Health, a health care quality consulting organization, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Workshop Wizard™ - a leading public health software program. Currently used in 14 states by various health systems and programs, Workshop Wizard securely manages and collects data on evidence-based programs and tracks participant data while making those data accessible to participants and partners.

"The acquisition of Workshop Wizard marks a strategic step in Constellation Quality Health's growth and a win for health care programs and organizations requiring current and futuristic data capabilities for operational success," said Steven Martin, MHA, CPHQ, FACHE, president and CEO of Constellation Quality Health. "Our long-term goal is to enhance Workshop Wizard to enable a multi-level selection of customized services designed for real-time client needs."

Founded in 2009 and previously owned by PAC Software, Workshop Wizard manages and tracks all data for referrals, referral statistics, and training workshops, and includes PRAPARE screening tool support, leader/trainer certificates, and more. The program also produces reports on referrals and can track resources needed to address social determinants of health - non-medical conditions that influence health outcomes such as food, housing, and access to medical and community resources.

To learn more about Workshop Wizard and schedule a demonstration for your organization, contact [email protected].

About Constellation Quality Health

Through cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and deep industry expertise, Constellation Quality Health (formerly CCME) provides actionable insights and strategic guidance to improve system performance while providing patient-centered, cost-effective care. Founded in 1983, Constellation Quality Health is a health care quality consulting organization that services multiple states on quality improvement, clinical review, audit, technical, and protection from financial fraud and abuse. To learn how Constellation Quality Health can help your organization achieve optimal care delivery, system performance, compliance, financial protection, and client outcomes, contact Chris Aiello, Senior Business Development Director at 919-522-6030 or [email protected] and visit www.constellationqualityhealth.org.

Contact: Melinda Postal, MA, Marketing & Communications
[email protected], 919.461.5551

SOURCE Constellation Quality Health

