Constellation Quality Health Announces New Post-Acute Care Service Line

RALEIGH, N.C., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Quality Health, a non-profit health care quality consulting organization, is pleased to announce a new Quality Consulting service line, Post-Acute Care (PAC) Services, that provides expert knowledge and assistance that post-acute care providers need to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving industry for improved client, staffing, and operational outcomes. These services are available to post-acute care organizations throughout the United States.

"This is an excellent opportunity for facilities seeking services in quality improvement," said Steven Martin, MHA, CPHQ, FACHE, president and CEO of Constellation Quality Health. "We have packaged PAC Services to address every need along the way to ensure survey readiness and to improve outcomes."

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) certify skilled nursing facilities to bill and receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. PAC Services align in supporting skilled nursing facilities through customized solutions to meet federal (CMS) and state regulatory requirements, avoiding costly imposed penalties. Constellation will:

Develop State-Directed Plans of Correction and implementation to resolution.

Provide survey readiness assessments.

Improve outcomes through timely, supportive response to high-risk events.

Provide comprehensive infection control reviews and strategies to mitigate infection risks.

Design and deliver training programs, enhancing staff awareness leading to understanding and compliance.

Constellation will assess the organization's current practices and processes, identify areas of improvement, and implement changes that will enhance the quality of care and patient outcomes. Using a quality-centric approach, the PAC Services team supports organizations in implementing programs for sustained improvement. In addition to regulatory compliance activities, Constellation provides support to organizations across the post-acute continuum in:

Developing and implementing Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement (QAPI) programs.

Providing staff training on QAPI processes and quality improvement methodologies.

Conducting operational and clinical assessments to identify areas for process improvements, enhancing quality metrics and patient/resident outcomes.

Offering strategic planning and guidance to improve clinical outcomes and patient/resident satisfaction.

Encouraging and mentoring consultation services to guide organizations toward sustained compliance and long-term success.

Directed Plans of Correction (DPOC) are required when a skilled nursing facility receives a deficiency citation from a regulatory agency, and they are encouraged to work with a Quality Improvement specialist on corrections. In addition to assistance with the development of DPOCs, Constellation offers targeted reviews, compliance support including mock surveys, and survey preparation for survey readiness, as well as customized training that addresses the facility's specific areas of need. For urgent compliance concerns, Constellation offers critical assistance and regulatory response upon notice.

For more information, visit Constellation Quality Health Post Acute Care Services or contact Alyssa Pischel at [email protected].

About Constellation Quality Health

Through cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and deep industry expertise, Constellation Quality Health (formerly CCME) provides actionable insights and strategic guidance to improve system performance while providing patient-centered, cost-effective care. Founded in 1983, Constellation Quality Health is a health care quality consulting organization that services multiple states on quality improvement, clinical review, audit, technical, and protection from financial fraud and abuse. To learn how Constellation Quality Health can help your organization achieve optimal care delivery, system performance, compliance, financial protection, and client outcomes, contact Chris Aiello, Senior Business Development Director at 919-522-6030 or [email protected] and visit www.constellationqualityhealth.org.

SOURCE Constellation Quality Health