Constellation Quality Health Rebrands Workshop Wizard as Vega, Expanding Its Comprehensive Solutions for Health and Community Organizations

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Quality Health is proud to introduce Vega, its innovative national software platform designed to serve the multifaceted needs of health, community, government, and social service organizations. Vega is a rebranded evolution of Workshop Wizard, a platform acquired by Constellation Quality Health last year. This rebranding reflects the platform's expanded capabilities, beyond workshops, to encompass a comprehensive range of services that address social drivers of health (SDOH) and connect patients with critical community resources.

"The name Vega represents both a guiding light and a critical navigation point in the constellation," said Steven Martin, President and CEO of Constellation Quality Health. "This transition aligns with our broader mission to improve community health by leveraging data and technology to create meaningful impact. Vega is a cost-effective, dynamic solution to help organizations connect whole-patient care to actionable community interventions, while efficiently tracking outcomes to demonstrate impact."

"Vega is an ideal solution for the Community Care Hub to best manage programs by tracking and reporting referrals, program enrollment data, and health outcomes," said Trina Radske-Suchan, President/CEO of the Iowa Community HUB. "We are excited that Constellation Quality Health has acquired Vega, formerly Workshop Wizard, as they are proven to be an indispensable partner in broadening IT capabilities and aligning with future technology strategies as a Hub."

Why Vega Matters

More than 80% of a person's health outcomes are determined by factors outside of the medical environment, according to current research. Vega helps bridge the gap between clinical care and community resources, empowering organizations to deliver more holistic support through:

Bidirectional, closed-loop referrals : Seamlessly connects healthcare providers to community-based interventions, ensuring referrals are completed and tracked effectively.

: Seamlessly connects healthcare providers to community-based interventions, ensuring referrals are completed and tracked effectively. Comprehensive data tracking and reporting : Offers real-time insights into referrals, statistics, interventions, workshops, trainer certifications, and more, helping organizations capture the full picture of their impact.

: Offers real-time insights into referrals, statistics, interventions, workshops, trainer certifications, and more, helping organizations capture the full picture of their impact. Workshop and event management : A powerful tool to create, track, and manage all aspects of workshops, training sessions, and other community activities.

: A powerful tool to create, track, and manage all aspects of workshops, training sessions, and other community activities. Billing and reimbursement support : Streamlines processes for managing reimbursements from multiple sources, optimizing financial efforts.

: Streamlines processes for managing reimbursements from multiple sources, optimizing financial efforts. Custom workflows and features: Flexible options including surveys, automated provider communications, website integrations, and full interoperability with other systems.

Expanding Horizons with Vega

Vega moves beyond just workshop management to be a versatile tool that aligns with the increasing needs of organizations aiming to improve health outcomes at the community level. By integrating data, resources, and outcomes, Vega ensures that every interaction is tracked and measured to enhance organizational impact.

To learn more about Vega and how it can transform your services, visit MyVega.org or contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Constellation Quality Health