Constellation Research Announces Winners of 2025 SuperNova Awards

Global Teams Honored for Groundbreaking Digital Transformation and Innovative Technology Initiatives

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Research, announced the winners of its 15th annual SuperNova Awards, the premier recognition program celebrating teams driving bold innovation and measurable business transformation. The 2025 winners were revealed during Connected Enterprise, Constellation's flagship executive conference, on October 22.

"Business transformation is powered by teams willing to take bold risks and embrace change as we navigate between two S Curves - the Internet Age and the AI Age," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO and founder of Constellation Research. "This year's SuperNova Award winners exemplify how organizations can deliver measurable impact today while building the foundation for long-term success."

As digital transformation accelerates across the global C-Suite, organizations are being challenged to harness disruptive technologies while navigating economic uncertainty. This year's SuperNova winners exemplify the leadership required to thrive in this environment—leveraging generative AI, machine learning, and large language models to overcome obstacles, launch groundbreaking initiatives, and deliver proven results. Their achievements highlight the technical vision and execution required to reinvent modern enterprises.

2025 SuperNova Award Winners

Data to Decisions

France Travail

Digital Safety, Governance, Privacy & Cybersecurity

Genuine Parts Company

Future of Work: Employee Experience

SPACETEL

Future of Work: Human Capital Management

SavATree

Marketing & Sales Effectiveness

OUTFRONT Media

Next-Generation Customer Experience

BARK

Tech Optimization & Modernization

Lululemon Athletica

The 2025 winners were selected through a combination of expert evaluation by a distinguished panel of analysts, influencers, media, and industry leaders, along with input from public polling.

For more information on the 2025 SuperNova Awards and this year's winners, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2025.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

