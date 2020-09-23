Constellation Research Named ADP in Four Constellation ShortLists for Innovation in Human Capital Management

"The vendors on this list represent the best of the best for their category," said R. "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "We've identified the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price."

The Constellation ShortLists give prospects and customers an easy to use list and criteria to build their own vendor short list. They are compiled through client inquiries, customer references, vendor projects and internal research. Additionally, products must meet the threshold criteria for each respective category, which included:

Compensation Management – Raising the level of how they measure, plan and execute compensation management to enable enterprises to give people leaders better tools to make more effective compensation decisions.

– Raising the level of how they measure, plan and execute compensation management to enable enterprises to give people leaders better tools to make more effective compensation decisions. Global HCM – Robust suites of HCM functionality across multiple countries that offer a strong HR core and payroll capabilities, paired equally with talent management, workforce management and benefits functionalities.

– Robust suites of HCM functionality across multiple countries that offer a strong HR core and payroll capabilities, paired equally with talent management, workforce management and benefits functionalities. Payroll for North American SMBs – Capabilities to reliably support SMBs in the unique compliance challenges they face when processing payroll.

– Capabilities to reliably support SMBs in the unique compliance challenges they face when processing payroll. Workforce Management – Tools to help leaders and operational managers make better workforce management decisions from tracking time to scheduling and managing worker attendance.

"We are honored to see our solutions receive such strong recognition from Constellation Research," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president of global product and technology at ADP. "We are continually enhancing our offerings to meet the changing needs of businesses today, especially as employers look to protect their workers and sustain their operations. Today's climate has only strengthened our commitment to providing solutions that will help businesses adapt to the new world of work with confidence as they digitally transform their workforce operations."

To view the Constellation ShortLists, please visit here. To learn more about ADP's HCM solutions, visit here.

