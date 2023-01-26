Constellation Showcases Opportunities for the Evolving Homebuilder at IBS 2023

Join Constellation HomeBuilder Systems' technology leaders as they answer your operational questions and give expert advice on navigating the next era of opportunities emerging in the home building industry.

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest provider of home building software solutions and services will join the 2023 NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS), taking place January 31- February 2 in Las Vegas. Constellation's booth – #W1832 – will feature live strategic technology sessions on the solutions and services homebuilders can use to be competitive.

The Constellation technology experts will discuss topics that are critical to a successful homebuilding operation, such as improving homebuyer experience, calming customer anxieties, leveraging real time data to improve sales and purchasing, selling homes online, and other modern homebuilding technologies.

John McManus, Founder of the Builder's Daily, will share his expertise Tuesday & Wednesday at 11:00am at the Constellation booth (#W1832). On Tuesday, January 31st, he'll help present data-driven advice for the 2023 selling season. On Wednesday, February 1st, join John McManus for a deep dive on data-empowered purchasing.

Chris Graham, President of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems can't wait to be back in Las Vegas for IBS 2023, saying: "With a long tradition of supporting builders and the industry, we are eager to discuss our latest innovations to help builders compete, delight their homebuyers, effectively work with their trade partners, and improve their business collaboration. Now is a great time for builders to plan for the future, and we can help!"

Highlighting the digital experience for builders and buyers, Constellation will showcase a range of new solutions and features. Tech experts will show builders how to streamline their listing and sales process with products like the New Home Listing Service Distribution Engine, which optimizes new home marketing by distributing accurate listings across the web, including websites like Realtor.com and Kijiji. Builders can also get a close look at SalesXpress, the modern platform that digitizes the new home sales and design process. NEWSTAR and BuildTopia, Constellation's complete ERP software systems, will also be on display so that builders can explore powerful functionality and deep ecosystems.

Industry experts will showcase the importance of data collection and analysis with the Homebuilder Common Data Model, which leverages a standardized set of industry metrics to offer you timely, valuable insights about your business performance and regional homebuilding market. In addition, customer experience experts will be on hand to show builders how to enhance their client relationships with Homeowner Central, allowing builders to reduce warranty costs by engaging and communicating with their customers.

Learn more about what Constellation has in store for IBS 2023 and book time for a private consultation here.

