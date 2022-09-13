Constellation Takes its Dynamic Creative Compliance Tools Global, Opens New Offices in Toronto, Dubai, and Seoul

The Leading SaaS Platform Used by Fortune 500s Across Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, and Finances Sets Sight on Global and Industry Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation , a first-of-its-kind SaaS platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted campaigns at scale, today announced its global expansion by opening new offices in Toronto, Dubai, and Seoul. As Constellation continues experiencing rapid growth, the company plans to invest in new talent while also bringing its proven track record of servicing automotive, financial, pharmaceutical, and D2C companies to new international markets.

Constellation's differentiators center around industry verticalization and compliance, which have led the company to success with clients in highly-regulated industries. Its platform provides tech-enabled marketing and omnichannel creative deployment that help companies effectively reach their customers and drive sales without dealing with regulatory issues. It seamlessly integrates into the client's existing infrastructure and utilizes an industry-specific legal disclaimer engine. With these tools, Constellation is able to use intelligent automation to deploy thousands of compliant hyper-targeted ads within seconds at scale.

"Constellation was founded in 2016 to serve as a resource for automotive companies and dealers to reach customers through digital marketing. Since then, we have experienced unprecedented year-over-year growth and have expanded into industries beyond automotive including pharmaceuticals, D2C, fintech, and more," said Diana Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Constellation. "As an Asian American woman in the male dominated technology space, I'm incredibly proud to lead Constellation globally - especially in South Korea, where my family is from. This expansion is deeply personal and I look servicing more companies abroad while also continuing to build our team."

With the global expansion also comes the projection of 100 new hires over the next year and an influx of diversified brands to add to its portfolio. Constellation's development and data teams will be focused in these locations to support the need to evolve and innovate its platform amid the rapid growth. With several global clients already in place, the new offices allow an opportunity for the company to be readily available to service. This is also an intentional decision to conduct more global, diverse hiring.

This expansion comes amidst an explosive year for Constellation, experiencing 90 percent growth with no outside investments. It was named the 65th Fastest-Growing Private Company in America and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New York. To learn more about Constellation, visit www.helloconstellation.com .

ABOUT CONSTELLATION:

