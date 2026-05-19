Constellation1 Unveils the Next Evolution of HouseValues

For decades, HouseValues has helped real estate agents connect with homeowners and generate high quality seller opportunities, delivering more than 500,000 seller leads over the past three years alone. Now, HouseValues goes beyond lead generation by combining exclusive seller leads with monthly interactive equity reports, real time behavioral insights, and a fully integrated engagement experience. The result is a smarter, more connected solution that helps agents identify intent earlier, engage more effectively, and build lasting relationships throughout the entire homeowner journey.

For real estate professionals, seller lead generation has traditionally been a numbers game: connect with enough homeowners, and eventually some will be ready to sell. But today's homeowners often take a longer, less predictable path from initial curiosity to listing. This creates a challenge for agents, who must balance immediate opportunities with long-term nurturing.

The new HouseValues experience was designed to solve exactly that.

At the heart of the new experience is the monthly HouseValues Equity Report — a personalized financial snapshot delivered directly to every homeowner. Fully branded to the agent, each report helps homeowners track their home's value, monitor equity growth, evaluate refinance opportunities, estimate renovation returns, and explore potential selling scenarios.

Every interaction provides meaningful insight. Combined with an integrated outreach program that surrounds the homeowner with 27 coordinated touchpoints in the first 60 days alone, agents can see who's engaging — and how — directly in their CRM. Each signal becomes an actionable intent cue, so agents can prioritize outreach based on real behavior rather than guesswork. A greater percentage of leads now also include validated phone numbers, giving agents a more complete picture from day one.

"HouseValues has been a cornerstone for seller leads for over twenty years, delivering an industry-leading success rate when they have the right agent support," said Brant Morwald, President of Constellation Real Estate Group. "This update is all about making that connection more natural. We're giving agents the kind of intelligence they need to reach out at exactly the right moment with information that actually matters to the homeowner. It's a major step in our commitment to keeping our tech as modern and effective as the agents who use it."

Key Capabilities of the Modernized HouseValues Experience

Exclusive leads, always. Every HouseValues lead remains exclusive to a single agent. Never shared, always yours.

Ongoing homeowner engagement. Monthly interactive Equity Reports keep agents top of mind and connected with homeowners well beyond the first interaction.

Real-time intent signals. Engagement across every touchpoint flows directly into the agent's CRM, helping identify which homeowners are actively exploring their options.

More complete lead profiles. Enhanced data quality, including more validated phone numbers, helps agents connect faster and more effectively.

The new HouseValues experience will be available beginning May 18, 2026, for new and existing Market Leader customers. Constellation1 plans to expand these enhanced seller lead capabilities across its broader real estate technology portfolio later this year.

About Constellation1

Constellation1 is a trusted long-term partner to the real estate industry and a leading provider of software and integrated technology solutions. Through its portfolio of products, Constellation1 empowers real estate professionals, brokerages, and technology partners to succeed in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market. Constellation1 is a division of Constellation Web Solutions Inc. and part of Constellation Real Estate Group. For more information, visit constellation1.com.

About Market Leader

Market Leader has helped real estate agents grow sustainable businesses for more than 25 years. Its integrated platform combines lead generation, CRM, marketing automation, and engagement tools to support every stage of the agent-client relationship. Market Leader is part of Constellation1's portfolio of industry-leading real estate technology brands. For more information, visit marketleader.com.

SOURCE Constellation1