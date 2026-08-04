Constellis Appoints Ed Dolanski to Board of Directors

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis has appointed Ed Dolanski, a veteran aerospace,defense,and government services executive, to its Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning military sustainment, mission readiness, logistics, aerospace, defense, and operational transformation, Mr. Dolanski brings extensive expertise supporting government customers and leading complex organizations through periods of growth, modernization, and change.

Throughout his career, Mr. Dolanski has advised senior defense and industry leaders on readiness, sustainment, and the evolving requirements of modern military and security operations. He spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles with The Boeing Company, including serving as President of Government Services and President of Global Services & Support, where he helped integrate technology and operational capabilities to enhance sustainment, lifecycle support, logistics, and readiness programs supporting the U.S. Department of Defense and allied nations worldwide. His experience helping organizations modernize capabilities and combine technology, services, and expertise to improve mission outcomes will provide valuable perspective as Constellis continues expanding the solutions it delivers to meet evolving customer needs.

"Ed brings a unique combination of defense, aerospace, and technology-enabled services experience that few leaders can match," said Michael Lundin, the Board's Lead Director. "Throughout his career, he has helped organizations adapt to changing mission requirements by integrating operational excellence with technology to improve performance and deliver better outcomes for customers. As Constellis continues expanding the capabilities we bring to the market, Ed's experience, insight, and customer-focused perspective will be invaluable in helping guide our next phase of growth."

"Constellis has built an exceptional reputation supporting customers in some of the world's most demanding environments," said Ed Dolanski. "Constellis recognizes the evolving challenges facing government and commercial organizations and is taking deliberate steps to reinforce its capabilities for the future. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team as the company continues helping customers address increasingly complex challenges to achieve mission readiness."

https://constellis.com/constellis-appoints-ed-dolanski-to-board-of-directors/

About Constellis

Constellis safeguards success for the world's most critical missions. With more than 65 years of operational experience, we help government and commercial customers mitigate risk, reduce complexity, and maintain readiness in high-consequence environments. Our combination of proven expertise and advanced technology prepares people, protects missions, and secures outcomes when it matters most. Grounded in our commitment to readiness, integrity and discipline, Constellis is the trusted partner for critical operations around the world.

SOURCE Constellis