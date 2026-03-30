Constellis Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of Joseph Zobro as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

HERNDON, Va., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis Holdings, LLC ("Constellis"), a global leader in risk management and mission-critical support services, today announced Joseph J. Zobro as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zobro will lead all legal, regulatory, and compliance functions and serve as a driving force behind the company's governance framework and growth strategy, further strengthening the legal and compliance infrastructure that enables Constellis' next phase of growth.

Mr. Zobro joins Constellis at a pivotal time as the company continues to modernize the Executive Leadership Team. His appointment follows the recent additions of a new Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Vice President leading the company's LEXSO™ business. Together, these leaders represent a deliberate strengthening of Constellis' leadership, bringing fresh capability, forward‑looking leadership, and cross‑industry expertise to advance the role of technology across the enterprise while continuing to invest in its people, training programs, and mission‑critical services.

"Joe understands the complexities of high consequence missions and fast-moving technology sectors, and he will be instrumental in ensuring Constellis grows with both speed and discipline," said Dan Gelston, Constellis CEO. "He brings deep experience navigating government contracting along with a practical, business-minded approach to legal leadership. His impact will be immediate and foundational to our company success."

Mr. Zobro brings more than a decade of legal and regulatory leadership spanning government and commercial technology contracting, from cutting-edge major weapon systems at Bell Textron, to AI-driven solutions at C3 AI, to most recently autonomous maritime platforms at Anduril Industries. This breadth of experience selling software, hardware, and services across both traditional and non-traditional defense contractors to the U.S. Government, allied nations, and commercial customers has equipped Mr. Zobro with command of the full acquisition spectrum, including FAR-based contracts, Other Transaction Authority agreements, and enterprise partnerships.

"I'm honored to join Constellis at such an important moment in the company's evolution," said Zobro. "The organization has earned its reputation by delivering integrated and comprehensive solutions in the world's most challenging environments. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to strengthen governance, support continued growth, and help shape the future of this remarkable company."

Mr. Zobro's diverse experience translates directly into Constellis' ability to unlock agile procurement pathways, accelerate customer access to Constellis technology solutions, and build compliance infrastructure adaptable to the broadest range of customer requirements.

About Constellis

Constellis is a global leader in integrated security, training, and risk management solutions. Merging unmatched expertise with advanced technology, we protect people, infrastructure, and operations in the world's most complex environments. Our highly skilled professionals are driven by a commitment to excellence, compliance, and integrity, delivering mission-critical support with confidence and precision. As a trusted partner across industries, domains, and geographies, Constellis empowers customers to secure mission success.

SOURCE Constellis