Constellis Appoints Brent Pugh as Chief Financial Officer and Tarun Sondhi as Chief Growth & Technology Officer

HERNDON, Va., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis Holdings, LLC ("Constellis"), a global leader in risk management and mission-critical support services, today announced the appointments of Brent A. Pugh as Chief Financial Officer and Tarun Sondhi as Chief Growth & Technology Officer. The additions enhance the company's Executive Leadership Team as Constellis moves into its next phase of growth, performance, and technology-enabled transformation.

Together, Pugh and Sondhi bring complementary expertise across financial leadership, growth strategy, and advanced technology, enhancing Constellis' ability to scale globally, improve operational performance, and deliver integrated, modern security solutions in increasingly complex environments.

"Brent and Tarun bring the leadership and perspective to help drive the next chapter of Constellis," said Dan Gelston, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "We are evolving into a more integrated, technology-enabled organization that combines our operational expertise with advanced capabilities to redefine how security is delivered. This is about our continued transformation of how we operate, how we innovate, and how we support our customers."

Pugh joins Constellis with more than two decades of experience leading financial operations across global, government-focused organizations and will lead the company's financial strategy and operations, focusing on financial discipline, enhancing performance, and supporting scalable growth. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Red River Technology, where he led a $2 billion business. Previously, he served as CFO and Corporate Treasurer for CAE's $2.1 billion Defense and Security Segment, overseeing training operations across more than fifty countries.

Sondhi will leverage his 25+ years of experience building and scaling technology-driven businesses to lead enterprise growth strategy and technology innovation, integrating business development with digital transformation to expand market opportunity. Most recently at Accenture, he led a large cybersecurity P&L across the Americas, driving growth, margin expansion, and the development of AI-enabled capabilities. He is also the founder of Shadow AI Labs and previously held leadership roles at KPMG and Symantec.

Leadership Perspectives

"Constellis plays a critical role in safeguarding some of the world's most important missions," said Pugh. "I look forward to strengthening financial performance and driving disciplined execution as we continue to prepare people, protect missions, and secure outcomes worldwide."

"I see a significant opportunity to strengthen how we innovate, differentiate, and deliver for our customers," said Sondhi. "What excites me most is the direction Constellis is taking to deliver more integrated, modern security solutions."

SOURCE Constellis