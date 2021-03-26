Constipation treatment Vibrant raises $7.5 million led by Unorthodox Ventures

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant, a leading developer of gastrointestinal treatments, today announced the first closing of a $7.5 million Series E funding round, led by Unorthodox Ventures, the Austin-based investment group that's redefining today's venture capital model.

Vibrant has developed a non-drug treatment for the increasing number of people who live with chronic constipation and suffer from the common side effects caused by traditional medications. Those side effects include unexpected diarrhea, creating frequent quality-of-life issues.

It's proof that chronic constipation is no laughing matter. When a fiber-rich diet and over-the-counter laxatives don't work, sufferers turn to more aggressive medications that come with these serious side effects. Vibrant is a totally different solution. Once swallowed, the company's vibrating capsule kickstarts the natural impulses of your intestinal wall to contract, relax and get things moving again — without the use of chemicals.

"More than 35 million Americans suffer from chronic constipation, and it's past time to create real solutions for this serious problem that prevents people from leading active lifestyles," said Vibrant CEO Lior Ben-Tsur.

Vibrant's treatment is in its third round of trials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the company is actively engaging with physicians and insurers for its expected rollout. Previous studies confirmed patients showed marked improvements in stimulating spontaneous, unassisted bowel movements. The vibrating capsule is similar in size to a common multi-vitamin and is taken less than half as often as traditional constipation drugs.

With the investment, Unorthodox Ventures Founding Contrarian Carey Smith, who founded fan and light maker Big Ass Fans, will join Vibrant's Board of Directors. The Board is led by Yoav Shaked, a partner with Sequoia Capital, which is a prior investor in Vibrant and has joined in four rounds of funding.

"At Unorthodox Ventures, we look for companies that are going against the norm," Smith said. "Vibrant is a solution unlike any other available today, and we look forward to helping them bring it to market in the U.S. and assist those who have suffered for far too long."

About Vibrant

Israel-based Vibrant Ltd. is the developer and producer of a proprietary, biocompatible solution for constipation treatment. The drug-free, orally administered vibrating capsule induces bowel movement, and a companion patient app allows remote monitoring of patients' condition by physicians. Learn more at vibrantgastro.com .

About Unorthodox Ventures

Aiming to upend today's venture capital industry, Austin-based Unorthodox Ventures seeks out entrepreneurs with big potential and provides far more than money. Led by Big Ass Fans Founder Carey Smith, Unorthodox Ventures is a complete reinvention of the investment process, starting with its team of experts who help entrepreneurs by providing support for everything from engineering and marketing to customer service and logistics. Learn more at unorthodoxventures.com .

SOURCE Unorthodox Ventures

Related Links

https://unorthodoxventures.com

