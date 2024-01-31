Constrafor Celebrates Dual Recognition in ConTech and FinTech Innovation

A Groundbreaking Day in Construction Fintech

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constrafor, a leader in construction technology and finance, proudly announces its prestigious recognition in two notable lists: the Top 50 2024 ConTech Startups by CEMEX Ventures and the FinTech Innovation Top 50 by GGV Capital, Crunchbase, and 44 other investment firms. These accolades are a testament to the hard work and progress made by Constrafor in merging technology and finance within the construction sector.

In the dynamic world of construction technology, Constrafor stands out with its innovative solutions. The AI-powered Insurance CoPilot and the Early Pay Program for subcontractors are revolutionizing industry practices. The Insurance CoPilot, for instance, has reduced review processing time from 25-30 minutes down to less than 5 minutes with the capability to process multiple reviews simultaneously, significantly improving operational efficiency for General Contractors. In parallel, the Early Pay Program has been instrumental in improving subcontractors' cash flow, showcasing Constrafor's commitment to practical, transformative construction technology and financial solutions.

Reflecting on the dual awards, Anwar Ghauche, CEO of Constrafor, said: "These accolades recognize the rapid growth of Constrafor and highlight our potential to drive impact at the industry scale. These two awards combined with our 700% revenue growth in 2023 are a testament to our effective approach at the intersection of Fintech and ConTech that is resonating strongly with our clients and the broader industry. I am excited for the potential that Constrafor has to continue growing and leading the construction industry forward."

The Top 50 2024 ConTech Startups by CEMEX Ventures honors innovators redefining construction. Constrafor's inclusion acknowledges its relentless innovation and significant contribution to the sector's digital transformation. Similarly, the FinTech Innovation Top 50, a collaborative effort by GGV Capital U.S., Crunchbase, and leading investment firms, recognizes Constrafor's unique blend of financial insight and technological innovation, particularly in payment solutions and SMB financing.

Constrafor's recognition in these prestigious lists marks its steadfast dedication to excellence and foreshadows its continued impact on the technological advancement of the construction industry.

