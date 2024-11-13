Constrafor Launches Disaster Relief Effort for Hurricane-Affected Communities

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our hearts go out to all those affected by the recent devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton across Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. In response to these crises, and moved by the resilience of these communities, Constrafor is launching a Disaster Relief Effort to support local contractors who are crucial to the rebuilding efforts.

Immediate Financial Support for Contractors

Our Disaster Relief Effort, working alongside our Early Pay Program (EPP), offers essential financial support to contractors in affected areas. This initiative aims to help contractors avoid additional financial burdens, enabling them to overcome delays, purchase materials, and ensure timely payment for their teams:

Free access to Constrafor's Early Pay Program for eligible contractors on your first invoice

Drastically reduced invoice payment times to as little as 48 hours

Immediate working capital to keep projects moving forward

"In times of crisis, our communities need support more than ever," shares Constrafor CEO Anwar Ghauche. "We're deeply moved by the resilience of those affected by these hurricanes, and we're committed to playing our part in the recovery effort. By offering our Early Pay Program at no cost, we hope to ease some of the financial burdens faced by local contractors, allowing them to focus on the crucial task of rebuilding."

Our Commitment to Long-Term Support

Constrafor is dedicated to standing alongside these communities throughout their journey of recovery and reconstruction. Our team is prepared to provide personalized support and guidance, recognizing both the sensitivity and urgency of the situation. Even if you're uncertain if this relief effort is right for you, we're here to connect and help however we can.

Get Assistance Now

We urge contractors in the affected areas to reach out for immediate support. Early Pay Program fees are waived for your first invoice, so you can concentrate on what matters most. To learn more about the Disaster Relief Effort and apply for assistance, please visit constrafor.com/relief-effort or contact with our dedicated support team .

Together, we can contribute to the swift and effective rebuilding of our communities.

SOURCE Constrafor