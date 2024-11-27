Constrafor raises Series A with $14M Equity and $250M credit facility to solve construction industry challenges

Series A investment led by NFX accelerates Constrafor's mission to provide cutting-edge financial and AI-powered solutions for the construction industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constrafor , a pioneering software provider for the construction industry, today announced the successful close of its $264 million Series A funding round. The financing, comprising an equity component of $14 million and a $250 million credit facility, has been led by NFX on the equity side, and Wafra and Crestline Investors on the credit side. The investment will accelerate Constrafor's ambitious growth plans and cement its leadership in construction finance technology.

Constrafor is dedicated to tackling the construction industry's most pressing challenges—tight margins, cash flow constraints, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages. By strengthening relationships between subcontractors and General Contractors (GCs), Constrafor's innovative technology and financial solutions drive meaningful impact.

The Constrafor technology platform modernizes how GCs manage subcontractor relationships, transforming inefficient processes into a streamlined digital command center. With integrated procurement tools, simplified invoicing, and the Discovery Network connecting GCs to a wide roster of subcontractors, the platform ensures efficient and organized subcontractor procurement and payment. To round-up the subcontractor administration process, Constrafor's Prequal and its AI-powered Insurance CoPilot provide contractors with powerful solutions for streamlining insurance document management and automating full policy compliance reviews.

For subcontractors, Constrafor's Early Pay Program (EPP) is a game-changer. It accelerates payments at competitive rates, easing cash flow pressures and eliminating lengthy payment cycles. Taking financial empowerment even further, the soon-to-launch Subcontractor CFO Suite will offer advanced tools, such as project-based accounting, supplier management, and enhanced financial controls—redefining financial management for the construction sector.

Anwar Ghauche, CEO and Cofounder of Constrafor, commented: "This Series A funding is testament to the critical need for Constrafor in the construction sector. We're not just providing features or point solutions; we're rewiring the construction industry's financial operating system. With this investment, we're poised to expand our reach and impact, helping more contractors build sustainable, profitable businesses."

Douglas Reed, CTO and Cofounder, added: "This funding allows us to scale our AI capabilities, giving clients access to advanced technology. It streamlines operations and creates new opportunities in an evolving industry."

Pete Flint, Partner at NFX, expressed his confidence in the company's vision: "We've seen firsthand how marketplaces like Trulia, Zillow and DoorDash can leverage network effects to become dominant players in their industries. Constrafor is exhibiting similar traits, rapidly building a platform that has the potential to become the de facto service by empowering contractors and streamlining payments and financing in the construction industry."

Rahul Vaid, Lead Partner at Crestline, added: "Given our extensive experience in real estate investment, we recognize how critical cash flow is for subcontractors. Constrafor's innovative financing solutions address this need, enabling subcontractors to thrive in a competitive and capital-intensive industry. We are excited to support Constrafor's mission to streamline cash flow management and empower the construction ecosystem."

Paul Steinberger, Managing Director at Wafra, said: "Constrafor is reshaping the construction finance landscape. Its innovative financing tools, which are proving invaluable to contractors and subcontractors alike, are helping usher in a new paradigm in the industry. Wafra is delighted to support this ground-breaking operation."

About Constrafor

Constrafor is the construction industry's first vertically integrated supply chain finance and risk management platform. By leveraging advanced technology and innovative financial products, Constrafor empowers general contractors and subcontractors to optimize cash flow, mitigate risk, and streamline operations. Visit our website to learn how Constrafor can transform your business operations and financial management.

About NFX:

NFX is a leading seed-stage venture firm based in San Francisco, CA and Herzlia, Israel, started by technology entrepreneurs who built 10 companies with more than $10 billion in exits. They are experts in networks, platforms and marketplaces across multiple industries and geographies. To learn more, visit www.nfx.com and follow @NFX on Twitter.

About Wafra:

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $28 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative assets, including real assets, real estate, strategic partnerships, and special situations. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. www.wafra.com

About Crestline Investors:

Crestline Investors, Inc is an alternative investment management firm founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, with affiliate offices in London, New York, Toronto, and Tokyo. The firm has approximately $18 billion in assets under management (as of March 31, 2024), and is specialized in private credit strategies, offering a diverse range of investment solutions across its direct lending, opportunistic, and portfolio finance platforms. For more information, visit www.crestlineinvestors.com .

