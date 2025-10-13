ConstructConnect Announces Gaurav Singal As Chief Technology Officer

CINCINNATI, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ConstructConnect, a leading provider of software solutions for the construction industry, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Singal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Gaurav will lead Product Development, IT, Security, Quality Assurance and Development Operations.

Gaurav is joining ConstructConnect from Cantaloupe (NASDAQ: CTLP), where he served as Chief Technology Officer and led the company's transformation into a global leader in unattended retail technology. He scaled a $3 billion-plus payments platform serving more than 1.2 million IoT (Internet of Things) locations across North America, expanded its SaaS platform internationally, and introduced AI-powered smart retail innovations. Previously, he served as Executive VP & CIO of the Georgia Lottery Corporation, where he led the organization through a successful digital transformation. His previous experience includes serving as the Chief Product Officer for Last Mile at XPO Logistics; and Vice President of Technology at Goldman Sachs, where he drove electronic trading innovation and AI-powered compliance analytics.

"Gaurav brings a rare combination of operational expertise and visionary leadership," said ConstructConnect CEO Buck Brody. "With a deep background in technology, AI, and digital, he focuses on helping companies innovate and build world class teams. As ConstructConnect continues to grow, I'm confident Gaurav's leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation and growth for our customers."

ConstructConnect has been recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace USA, a 2025 Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Top Workplace, a Top Workplace in the Technology Industry and among the Top 25 Top Workplaces in Metro Atlanta. Additionally, ConstructConnect CEO Buck Brody has been ranked as Ohio's Top CEO To Work For by Comparably, a workplace culture platform that bases its rankings on anonymous employee feedback.

"I'm excited to join ConstructConnect, where data and AI empower contractors, subcontractors, and manufacturers to pursue their American Dream," said Gaurav Singal. "Together, we'll help connect our customers with the right projects, people, and tools to start every project on a solid foundation."

About ConstructConnect

At ConstructConnect, our software solutions provide the information that construction professionals need to start every project on a solid foundation. For more than 100 years, our keen insights and market intelligence have empowered commercial firms, building product manufacturers, trade contractors, and architects to make data-driven decisions, streamline preconstruction workflows, and maximize their productivity. Our newest offerings – including our comprehensive, AI-assisted software – help our clients find, bid, and win more projects. Visit ConstructConnect.com to learn more.

