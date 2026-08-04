ConstructConnect's Melanie Dow Promoted to EVP, Chief People Officer

CINCINNATI, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConstructConnect, a leading provider of software solutions for the construction industry, announced today that Melanie Dow has been promoted to EVP, Chief People Officer. In her new role, Mel will lead efforts to strengthen the company's organizational culture, foster team member engagement, and shape the company's people strategy.

ConstructConnect announced Melanie Dow as EVP, Chief People Officer.

"We are excited to congratulate Mel on her new role as ConstructConnect's Chief People Officer," said ConstructConnect President & CEO Buck Brody. "Her ability to connect across all organizational levels is a perfect fit for our commitment to fostering growth and unlocking the full potential of our people. As ConstructConnect continues to grow, I'm confident that Mel's leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our culture and empowering our team to drive innovation for our customers."

In 2026, ConstructConnect has been recognized as a Top Workplace USA, a Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Top Workplace, a Top Workplace in the Technology Industry, an Innovation Top Workplace, and a Gallup Exceptional Workplace.

Mel started with ConstructConnect in 2018 and has held progressively advanced positions within the People & Culture team, including eight months as Acting Chief People Officer. As Sr. Director, Talent & Organizational Development, she was focused on building the talent, leadership, and organizational foundations that help team members and the business grow, with an emphasis on talent acquisition, talent strategy, leadership development, and organizational health. Prior to that, Mel served as a business partner and talent acquisition leader. Mel graduated from Miami University with a bachelor's degree in public health with a double minor in marketing and management.

"As ConstructConnect's Chief People Officer, I'm excited to support meaningful growth and development for our people and enable our teams to stay innovative, adaptable, and customer-focused," said Mel. "I also believe that bringing energy and enjoyment into the workplace matters. When people like working together, they collaborate better and do their best work."

About ConstructConnect

At ConstructConnect, our software solutions provide the information that construction professionals need to start every project on a solid foundation. For more than 100 years, our keen insights and market intelligence have empowered commercial firms, building product manufacturers, trade contractors, and architects to make data-driven decisions, streamline preconstruction workflows, and maximize their productivity. Our newest offerings – including our comprehensive, AI-assisted software – help our clients find, bid, and win more projects. Visit ConstructConnect.com to learn more.

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ConstructConnect Media Relations Team

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SOURCE ConstructConnect