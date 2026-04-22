ConstructConnect Announces Takeoff Boost, Built on Google Cloud, to Bring AI-Powered Efficiency to the Construction Industry

Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise agentic AI platform and Cloud Run enable fast, reliable computer vision that turns digital plans into areas, counts, and measurements in seconds

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- ConstructConnect announced today the launch of Takeoff Boost, an AI-assisted and computer-vision powered takeoff service that was built natively on Google Cloud. Takeoff is the process of identifying and quantifying physical materials required for a construction project to ensure accurate bidding, ordering, and budgeting.

Takeoff Boost helps construction estimators, including contractors and material suppliers, spend less time on manual, repetitive takeoff work and more time on analysis and bidding. It modernizes takeoff workflow by using computer vision to automatically classify, detect, count, and measure areas, linears, and objects directly from digital plans.

Customers can then process complex plan sets quickly, reduce time spent on manual tracing, and shift their efforts toward scope understanding, risk checks, and bid strategies. Takeoff Boost has demonstrated strong product-market fit with interior trades and general contractors, opening a substantial growth opportunity across the North American estimating market.

"Estimating is where margins are won or lost. Takeoff Boost is designed to give that time back. You drop in the plan set, and in seconds you get structured, usable measurements that estimators can trust," said Gaurav Singal, EVP & chief technology officer, ConstructConnect. "Google Cloud gives us the performance and scale to deliver that experience consistently for our customers."

Built for Speed, Reliability, and Scale on Google Cloud

Takeoff Boost runs end-to-end on Google Cloud, using Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Cloud Run with NVIDIA GPUs, to execute vision models at high throughput and low latency. Google Cloud Storage and related services provide the elasticity, reliability, and performance required to analyze large and complex plan sets in seconds and return actionable results.

By building natively on Google Cloud, ConstructConnect can iterate faster, ship new AI capabilities more frequently, and operate with enterprise-grade security controls as adoption scales.

More specifically:

Agent Platform powers the computer vision models that identify and classify elements across digital plan sets at high throughput.

Cloud Run with NVIDIA GPUs executes vision workloads at low latency, enabling seconds-level processing of complex, multi-sheet plan sets.

Google Cloud Storage provides elastic, secure storage for large plan sets and structured outputs with enterprise-grade reliability.

"Customers don't buy AI; they buy the outcomes it enables. ConstructConnect is using Gemini Enterprise and GPU-backed infrastructure to deliver real, measurable impact for contractors and estimators, with the speed and reliability required for production workflows," said Praveen Rao, global director, Manufacturing, Google Cloud. "Takeoff Boost from ConstructConnect is an example of how a longstanding enterprise company is using AI to drive impact to its customers."

What This Means for Construction Estimating

Takeoff Boost gives estimating teams a faster, more consistent path from plan set to bid-ready measurements—without requiring changes to existing tools or workflows.

Benefits for Takeoff Boost customers include:

Reduced manual takeoff time by automation of core measurement tasks

Increased bid confidence with consistent, repeatable outputs

Handled complex plan sets quickly, even at peak workload

Scaled usage across teams with secure, cloud-native infrastructure

ConstructConnect has made AI enablement a cornerstone of how it builds, investing deeply in people, platforms, and processes. With 200+ engineers, machine learning experts, data scientists and product professionals working AI-first across the organization, nearly 15 million lines of proprietary code, and AI and machine learning models powering its platform, ConstructConnect has spent years building the foundation to make this moment possible.

"Preconstruction has always been where projects are won or lost, and estimators have been doing some of the hardest work in construction with tools that haven't kept pace. Takeoff Boost changes that," said Jennifer Johnson, EVP, chief product officer, ConstructConnect. "By automating the most time-consuming parts of the takeoff process, we're giving estimators back the hours they need to focus on what actually drives competitive advantage—scope expertise, risk judgment, and strategy. This is exactly the kind of AI we set out to build: invisible infrastructure that makes the people using it better at their jobs."

Takeoff Boost is the culmination of that investment and the result of relentless focus, continuous innovation through Innovation Labs, and a Product Operating Model designed to keep its customers at the leading edge. Partnering with Google Cloud and integrating Gemini Enterprise is the natural next chapter for a team that is all-in on AI.

Takeoff Boost is available to ConstructConnect customers through OnScreen Takeoff and coming soon to PlanSwift. To learn more, visit ConstructConnect.com and request a demo.

Media Contact

ConstructConnect Communications

[email protected] | constructconnect.com

About ConstructConnect

At ConstructConnect, our software solutions provide the information that construction professionals need to start every project on a solid foundation. For more than 100 years, our keen insights and market intelligence have empowered commercial firms, building product manufacturers, trade contractors, and architects to make data-driven decisions, streamline preconstruction workflows, and maximize their productivity. Our newest offerings – including our comprehensive, AI-assisted software – help our clients find, bid, and win more projects. Visit ConstructConnect.com to learn more.

SOURCE ConstructConnect