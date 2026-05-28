AEC Cares June 10 "Blitz Build" to Renovate Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego Rachel's Women's Center

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 10, AEC Cares – a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that brings together members of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries – will host a one-day "blitz build" day of service to benefit Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego (CCDSD), a nonprofit with more than 100 years of helping families in need.

This year's AEC Cares project reflects the organization's continued commitment to transforming spaces and lives. On Wednesday, June 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 100 volunteers will gather to renovate Rachel's Women's Center, a day center operated by CCDSD with more than 40 years of serving women who are experiencing homelessness in the San Diego community.

"The AEC Cares Day of Service is a testament to what our industry can accomplish when we come together for a shared purpose. We are deeply grateful to every partner, donor, and volunteer whose generosity is making this renovation of Rachel's Women's Center possible," said Jennifer Johnson, AEC Cares Board President and ConstructConnect Chief Product Officer. "From our pro bono collaborators at Whiting-Turner and Stantec to the many companies contributing financial and in-kind support, this community has shown up with remarkable commitment — not just to build, but to uplift. It is an honor to stand alongside such passionate advocates for meaningful change."

Renovation plans for the 4,500-square-foot facility will focus on streamlining the floor plan to improve space utilization, refreshing the interior including new décor and furniture, and creating a more welcoming environment for Rachel's Women's Center's clients to refresh, regroup, and receive support.

This event is made possible by AEC Cares founding member and primary organizer ConstructConnect, a leading provider of software solutions for the construction industry, as well as a team of pro bono collaborators from Stantec and Whiting-Turner, in addition to financial and in-kind support from the following partners:

Donations from industry partners, including: YKK AP America Inc., USG Corporation, Sika USA, Rockwool, Glean, Andersen Windows Inc., the ConstructConnect Executive Leadership Team, Lumina Datamatics, Mapei, Inspiro, 1Point1, Recreation inSites, Encore Technologies, Extrensa, Visual Communications, and Zuora, Inc.



In-kind donations from industry partners: ALL SOURCE Co., Andersen Windows Inc., Christian Brothers Flooring & Interiors, Hunter Douglas, Nevell Group Inc., RAB Lighting, Shaw Contract, Magnum Drywall, Pittsburgh Paints Co., Lunstrum Windows & Doors, Rowan Electric, USG Corporation, VELUX, Wilsonart, and Wolf-Gordon.

"Rachel's Women's Center has long been a place of refuge and renewal for women navigating some of the hardest chapters of their lives, and this renovation will help ensure that the space truly reflects the care and dignity they deserve," said Vino Pajanor, CEO of Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego. "We are incredibly grateful to AEC Cares, ConstructConnect, Stantec, Whiting-Turner, and every volunteer and donor who is giving their time, talent, and resources to make this transformation possible. This day of service is a powerful reminder that when an entire industry unites around a shared mission, the impact goes far beyond what any one organization could achieve alone."

To learn more, visit AECCares.com. Site visits are available for members of the media. For questions or requests, contact [email protected].

About ConstructConnect

At ConstructConnect, our software solutions provide the information that construction professionals need to start every project on a solid foundation. For more than 100 years, our keen insights and market intelligence have empowered commercial firms, building product manufacturers, trade contractors, and architects to make data-driven decisions, streamline preconstruction workflows, and maximize their productivity. Our newest offerings – including our comprehensive, AI-assisted software – help our clients find, bid, and win more projects.

About AEC Cares

AEC Cares is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation led and supported by founding partner ConstructConnect as well as generous sponsors, donors, and volunteers. Bringing together architects, contractors, manufacturers, and industry professionals, AEC Cares works to create positive change through meaningful projects that benefit a new community every year.

About Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego

Since 1919, Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego (CCDSD) has served as the social ministry arm for the Diocese of San Diego. CCDSD exists to exemplify the scriptural values of mercy and hospitality by Witnessing the gospel message contained in "Matthew 25" to advocate for a just society by Calling individuals and institutions to action on behalf of the poor, the vulnerable, and the marginalized. For over 100 years Catholic Charities has maintained its commitment to help nourish, shelter, inspire, and welcome the stranger regardless of their gender, race, or religion. To learn more, visit ccdsd.org. For questions about CCDSD, contact [email protected].

SOURCE ConstructConnect