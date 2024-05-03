Constructel Acquires US Telecom Services Provider Verità

Doubles Constructel's Revenues in the US to over $250 million | US to Become Top-3 Country for Constructel alongside France and the UK | Balances US Operations between Telecom and Energy | Strong Balance Sheet to Support Continued M&A

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructel Visabeira ("Constructel"), a subsidiary of Grupo Visabeira and a leading global provider of telecom and energy engineering services backed by Goldman Sachs Alternatives ("Goldman Sachs"), today announced its acquisition of Verità Telecommunications Corporation ("Verità"), a leading wireline and wireless services company in the Central US region with over $100m in revenue.

Verità is Constructel's tenth acquisition since 2021 in its core markets of France, UK, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, and the US. With Verità, Constructel gains a strong platform in the large and growing US telecom services market, doubling Constructel's revenues in the US to over $250m and balancing Constructel's US business between energy and telecom engineering services.

Verità, headquartered in Michigan, boasts a workforce of approximately 500 employees and is engaged in engineering, construction, and maintenance of both fixed and mobile telecommunication infrastructures. With operations primarily in Central US, Verita has achieved double digit revenue growth since 2021.

With a reputation for excellence, Verità's expertise, paired with its client-centric approach and proficiency in delivering turnkey solutions, aligns seamlessly with Constructel's growth strategy for the US. By leveraging Verità's established presence and capabilities, Constructel aims to deliver high-quality turnkey solutions to the burgeoning fibre and 5G deployment landscape.

Verità's current management team, under the leadership of Verità's founder and CEO Michael A. Falsetti, will continue to lead the company with a focus on strong client relations, commitment to employees and partners, and relentless focus on quality of delivery to drive the next wave of growth.

According to Michael A. Falsetti, "this strategic partnership will allow us to accelerate our growth, not only by providing new opportunities to better serve our existing customers while facilitating new relationships, but also by fostering the digital and management transformation that was already taking shape."

For Nuno Marques, CEO of Constructel Visabeira, "this investment marks a significant milestone. It positions us at over $250m in sales in the US, while effectively balancing our growth across the US Energy and Telecommunications sectors. As we execute our expansion strategy in the US, where we hold strong long-term ambitions, this investment will play a pivotal role." He added that "drawing on our shared values and common vision for the future, coupled with our deep understanding of Verità's strong foundations, I am confident that we can leverage commercial and operational synergies to realize the broadband aspirations of our clients while advancing a trajectory of sustained profitable growth. Further, the strength of our balance sheet will allow us to continue to execute on our growth priorities and strategic M&A strategy in years to come in the US and Europe."

In addition to its M&A track record, Constructel has delivered double-digit organic revenue growth and double-digit EBITDA margins since 2021, reaching over €1.3 billion in revenues. These figures reflect a year-on-year sales and EBITDA growth ahead of 20%, underpinned by a combination of strong organic expansion and a successful M&A track record, anchored on a strong balance sheet. Constructel has significantly grown its Energy Engineering Services business, supporting customers with investments in transmission and distribution grids, renewable energy and EV charging infrastructure, which contributes to more than 30% of the company's revenues. In parallel, Constructel has strengthened its international presence with France & Belgium, UK, US, and Germany together contributing over €1bn to the Company's revenues.

The transaction is expected to complete in Q2-2024.

About Constructel Visabeira

With more than 40 years of experience, Constructel is one of the leading European telecommunication and energy service providers in Europe, with unique know-how that enables a diversified offer of turn-key solutions. Constructel's key services include design, implementation, construction and maintenance of telecommunications and energy networks. With an increasing international outreach, the company is currently present in 11 countries (specifically, Portugal, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the United States) and counts more than 5,900 employees.

For further information, please visit www.constructelvisabeira.com

About Verità Telecommunications Corporation

Founded in 2013 by Michael Falsetti, Verità is one of the leading wireline and wireless services providers in the US Central region. With a client-centric approach and a track record of excellence, Verità offers turn-key solutions including design, engineering, and construction services. Verità has offices in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri and has projects completed in eighteen states.

For further information please visit www.Veritàcorp.com

