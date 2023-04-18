Construction Adhesives Market to Reach $14.76 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global construction adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 14.76 billion at CAGR of 4.9% by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The emergence of COVID-19 affected the construction industry around the world in 2020, and its impact continued in 2021 and 2022 as well in certain countries.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Polyvinyl acetate resins witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.9%. These adhesives do not contain solvents and are therefore useful to consolidate porous construction materials such as sandstone.

Reactive & other technology witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.2%. These technologies exhibit long-term durability and high bond strength under severe environmental conditions.

Commercial applications witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.4%. The segment growth over the anticipated period is anticipated to profit from the rising number of commercial buildings, such as pharmacies, grocery stores, and large box stores that have been constructed over the past few years.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.1%. The market is growing due to factors such as strong economic development coupled with population expansion in countries such as China and India is expected to increase construction spending in Asia Pacific over the forecasted period.

region witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly 5.1%. The market is growing due to factors such as strong economic development coupled with population expansion in countries such as and is expected to increase construction spending in over the forecasted period. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow, 3M , Arkema, and H.B. Fuller companies dominated the market with their continuous involvement in acquisitions, partnerships, and manufacturing facility expansions.

Read 120 page market research report, "Construction Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Epoxy), By Technology, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Construction Adhesives Market Growth & Trends

Construction represents close to a 13% share of the global GDP. Thus, a short impact on the sector affects the materials demand, thereby reducing the growth of the market. Most of the construction sites during the first half of 2020 faced numerous challenges associated with operations and supply chains. However, the market started recovering in 2021. Construction spending on infrastructure projects is likely to rise in 2022, on account of the passage of public and private investments.

Focus on sustainable construction and infrastructure projects is anticipated to assist the market growth during the coming years. Governments may provide stimulation to the economy by encouraging carbon reduction targets. These incentives might come in the form of direct public funds and policy changes. Companies expect demand for sustainable buildings and communities that promote healthier lifestyles, which is anticipated to drive the demand for construction adhesives.

The adoption of digitization and emerging technologies is another key factor, which is likely to provide a boost to the building & construction sector and associated materials over the long term. Contractors are likely to use remote collaboration at various stages of projects using digital models. Distributors of adhesives and other building materials are focusing on minimal physical interactions, especially with e-commerce sites for which sales teams can handle customers and orders with digital tools.

Investments in construction and infrastructure projects are anticipated to drive market growth in the long run. For instance, the Indian government has plans to double its infrastructure investments in sectors such as communication, commercial infrastructure, energy, and water & sanitation over the next five years, as of 2021. Also, as per the National Infrastructure Pipeline, there are over 6,800 identified projects worth USD 15 million in the country. Projects such as airport development in smart cities and Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojna Project are likely to offer new opportunities for market players.

Construction Adhesives Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global construction adhesives market report based on resin type, technology, application, and region:

Construction Adhesives Market - Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Acrylic

Polyurethanes

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Others

Construction Adhesives Market - Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive & Others

Construction Adhesives Market - Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Construction Adhesives Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; Volume, Tons, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in Construction Adhesives Market

H.B. Fuller Company

3M

Sika AG

Dow Inc.

Bostik (Arkema Group)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Franklin International, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation

DAP Products Inc.

Check out more market research studies published by Grand View Research:

Composite Adhesive Market - The global composite adhesive market size is expected to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increasing investments in the construction & infrastructure industry and favorable government policies propelling the manufacturing sector are driving the market growth.

- The global composite adhesive market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increasing investments in the construction & infrastructure industry and favorable government policies propelling the manufacturing sector are driving the market growth. Hot Melt Adhesives Market - The global hot melt adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 10.71 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for hot melt adhesives in packaging applications, including cardboard and corrugated boards, is anticipated to propel market growth over the coming years.

- The global hot melt adhesives market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for hot melt adhesives in packaging applications, including cardboard and corrugated boards, is anticipated to propel market growth over the coming years. Epoxy Adhesives Market - The global epoxy adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing investments in electric vehicles (EVs) and solar and wind energy industries are the prominent factors attributed to the market growth during the projected period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.