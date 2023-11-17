Construction aggregates market in US to grow by USD 17.14 billion from 2023 to 2028; The rising emphasis on sustainable construction practices to drive market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction aggregates market in US is expected to grow by USD 17.14 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (crushed stone, sand, and gravel), type (coarse and fine), and end-user (non-building, residential, and non-residential).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Aggregates Market in US 2024-2028

The rising emphasis on sustainable construction practices is the key factor driving market growth. The sustainable construction transition is pushed by factors such as environmental conditions, resource starvation, and government regulations encouraging sustainability. One significant factor driving the focus on sustainable construction practices is the growing awareness of environmental impact. Moreover, another factor contributing to the focus on sustainability is resource scarcity.

Key Higlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the construction aggregates market in US: Anglo American plc, Arcosa Inc., Boral Ltd., Buzzi SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., RW Sidley Inc., Top Grade Site Management LLC, Vicat, and Vulcan Materials Co.

Market to observe 8.08% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Key Trend

The rise in the adoption of new construction materials in US is the primary trend shaping market growth.

Alternative materials, including concrete, steel, and wood, are replaced by innovative technologies offering improved performance, sustainability, as well as cost-effectiveness.

New materials deliver opportunities for raised building efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and greater energy efficiency.

Significant Challenge

Fluctuating material costs is a significant challenge that affects market growth.

Factors such as the supply and demand dynamics, costs of transport, and market requirements are to be taken into consideration when determining prices for construction aggregates like sand, gravel, or crushed stone.

The prices of raw materials used in the production of construction aggregates, such as fuel, steel, and chemicals, can be volatile significantly due to factors like global supply and demand, geopolitical events, and economic conditions.

Key Segments:

The crushed stone segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In road construction and maintenance, crushed stone is an important use of aggregate. In the construction of drainage systems, crushed stone construction aggregates are used as a filling material. The US is the largest producer of crushed stone as demand for it has increased in the construction industry. As construction activities in the US are increasing due to higher government spending on road construction and maintenance, the demand for crushed stone construction aggregate is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Construction Aggregates Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 17.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.08 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

