Construction Aggregates Market to Reach US$ 875.4 Billion by 2033 Driven by Infrastructure Expansion and Sustainable Material Adoption - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the construction aggregates market. These essential materials, including sand, gravel, and crushed stone, serve as the foundation of modern construction, supporting infrastructure, residential, and industrial development worldwide.

The global construction aggregates market is growing robustly, expected to be valued at around US$ 556.0 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 875.4 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.7% in the coming years. This expansion comes from rising demand across infrastructure, urban development, and renewable energy projects, supported by consistent consumption of aggregates in concrete and asphalt production. Construction aggregates play a critical role in ensuring structural durability and long-term performance. Market dynamics reflect increasing investments in sustainable materials, improved quarrying technologies, and stronger supply chain networks to meet growing global demand.

Key Highlights

The global construction aggregates market is projected to reach US$875.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with nearly 60% share, driven by rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure investments.

Middle East & Africa emerges as the fastest-growing region, expanding at approximately 6.8% CAGR due to mega construction projects and economic diversification.

Crushed stone leads the product segment, accounting for around 44% market share owing to its versatility and high load-bearing capacity.

Infrastructure remains the leading application, contributing approximately 54% of market share, supported by global investments in transportation and utilities.

Rising adoption of recycled aggregates is creating significant opportunities, driven by sustainability regulations and circular economy initiatives.

Africa construction aggregates market size is likely to be valued at US$ 24.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 37.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2026 and 2033.

Increasing investments in renewable energy infrastructure such as wind and solar projects are expanding aggregate demand beyond traditional construction sectors.

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Boom in Infrastructure and Urban Development Projects

The global surge in infrastructure development and urbanization is a primary driver of the construction aggregates market. Governments and private sector players are investing heavily in transportation networks, residential housing, and commercial developments to accommodate population growth and economic expansion. Global infrastructure spending exceeded US$ 2 trillion in 2025, highlighting the scale of ongoing development activities. Rapid urbanization further accelerates demand, with over 56.2% of the global population living in urban areas, a figure expected to rise significantly in the coming decades. Countries such as China and India lead this growth, consuming billions of metric tons of aggregates annually for large-scale construction projects. For instance, India's infrastructure initiatives, including highways, metro rail systems, and housing programs, require substantial volumes of aggregates for foundations and structural work.

Infrastructure applications account for a major share of aggregate demand, particularly in road construction, bridges, airports, and railways. These projects rely heavily on crushed stone and sand for durability and load-bearing capacity. In 2025, strong construction activity led to increased aggregate consumption, supporting steady market growth. Beyond traditional infrastructure, smart city developments and urban redevelopment projects are driving demand for high-quality aggregates. These projects require advanced materials that meet performance and sustainability standards.

Rising Demand from Renewable Energy and Sustainable Construction

The expansion of renewable energy infrastructure is emerging as a key growth driver for the construction aggregates market. Projects such as wind farms, solar parks, and hydroelectric facilities require significant quantities of aggregates for concrete foundations, access roads, and supporting structures. Renewable energy capacity additions exceeding 300 GW annually between 2023 and 2025 have created substantial demand for construction materials globally. Wind turbine installations require large concrete bases that consume high volumes of aggregates, while solar farms involve extensive site preparation and infrastructure development. Hydroelectric projects also depend heavily on aggregates for dam construction and spillways, further contributing to market growth.

Sustainability trends are reshaping the industry, with increasing adoption of recycled concrete aggregates derived from construction and demolition waste. Governments and regulatory bodies are promoting circular economy practices to reduce environmental impact and conserve natural resources. Recycled aggregates offer cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternatives to natural materials, gaining traction in green building projects. Advancements in processing technologies have improved the quality and consistency of recycled aggregates, enabling their use in a wider range of applications. Construction companies are increasingly adopting sustainable materials to meet environmental standards and certifications, driving demand for eco-friendly aggregate solutions.

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Key Highlight: Cemex Acquisition of Omega Products International in 2026

A standout development in 2026 was the acquisition of U.S.-based stucco manufacturer Omega Products International by Cemex, announced in February. The deal is part of Cemex's strategy to expand its building materials portfolio in the United States, one of its largest markets. Omega operates four facilities in the western U.S. and generates approximately $23 million annually in core earnings (EBITDA).

The acquisition aligns with Cemex's U.S. growth strategy and complements its existing operations, particularly as Omega's plants and customer base overlap with regions where Cemex already supplies cement, aggregates, and additives. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, strengthening Cemex's regional footprint.

Cemex indicated that, after accounting for cost savings, the total value of Omega would be under seven times its EBITDA, implying an enterprise value of less than $161 million. This reflects a disciplined capital allocation approach while expanding into adjacent construction materials segments.

The acquisition follows Cemex's earlier move in October to increase its stake to a majority in Couch Aggregates, a U.S.-based producer of sand, gravel, and crushed stone. This highlights a broader strategy of strengthening its aggregates and construction materials presence in the U.S. market.

This development signals a shift toward portfolio diversification and regional consolidation in the construction aggregates market. By integrating upstream aggregates with downstream building materials, Cemex is reinforcing its position across the construction value chain while focusing on high-growth markets like the United States.

Segmentation Insights: Infrastructure Leads Demand While Renewable Energy Emerges as Fastest-Growing Segment

Infrastructure applications dominate the construction aggregates market, accounting for approximately 54% of market share, driven by extensive use across transportation networks, bridges, railways, airports, and utility infrastructure that require large material volumes for durability and strength. Government-backed infrastructure programs worth trillions of dollars globally ensure consistent, long-term demand, while road construction and maintenance alone contribute nearly 18% of aggregate consumption, creating recurring replacement cycles. This segment continues to benefit from large-scale public investments and urban expansion projects. Meanwhile, renewable energy infrastructure is emerging as a strong supporting application, with wind farms, solar installations, and hydroelectric projects increasing the need for high-performance aggregates used in concrete foundations. A notable development includes rising integration of high-strength and performance-enhanced aggregates in mega infrastructure and energy projects, enabling improved load-bearing capacity and longer lifecycle performance, further strengthening the dominance of the infrastructure segment.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Dominates While Middle East & Africa Emerges as Fastest-Growing Hub

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the construction aggregates market, accounting for nearly 60% of global demand. This dominance is driven by rapid urbanization, industrialization, and extensive infrastructure investments across China, India, and Southeast Asia. China remains the largest consumer globally, supported by large-scale urban development and infrastructure programs. India is emerging as a key growth market, fueled by government initiatives such as housing schemes, transportation infrastructure projects, and smart city developments. The country's expanding population and economic growth continue to drive strong demand for aggregates. North America maintains a significant market position, supported by infrastructure modernization and rehabilitation projects. Government funding initiatives for roads, bridges, and utilities are driving consistent demand for aggregates. The region also leads in the adoption of recycled aggregates, supported by advanced technologies and environmental regulations. Europe demonstrates steady growth, characterized by mature markets and strong emphasis on sustainability. High recycling rates and stringent environmental policies encourage the use of recycled aggregates, while infrastructure renovation projects sustain demand. The Middle East & Africa is the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of approximately 6.8% through 2033. Growth is driven by large-scale infrastructure projects, urban development, and economic diversification strategies in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Mega-projects, including smart cities and tourism infrastructure, generate substantial demand for aggregates.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Crushed Stone

Manufactured Sand

Natural Sand

Gravel

Recycled Aggregate

Other Aggregate

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Infrastructure

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the construction aggregates market include Holcim Ltd., CRH plc, Heidelberg Materials AG, Vulcan Materials Company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Martin Marietta Materials, and China National Building Material Company.

Holcim Ltd. focuses on sustainability and acquisitions, expanding its portfolio in recycled and low-carbon construction materials.

CRH plc strengthens its market presence through strategic acquisitions and integrated construction solutions.

Heidelberg Materials AG emphasizes operational efficiency and sustainable production practices across global markets.

Vulcan Materials Company leverages strong infrastructure demand in North America, focusing on pricing strategies and cost optimization.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. invests in digitalization and sustainable product innovation to enhance competitiveness.

Martin Marietta Materials expands regional operations and improves logistics efficiency to maintain cost leadership.

Key strategies across the market include capacity expansion, vertical integration, sustainability initiatives, and digital supply chain optimization. Companies are increasingly investing in recycled aggregates, advanced processing technologies, and localized production to reduce costs and meet evolving environmental standards.

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