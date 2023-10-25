Construction and Infrastructure Development Fuel Strong Growth in the Global Bulldozer Market to 2028

25 Oct, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bulldozer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bulldozer market has achieved significant growth, reaching a market size of US$ 4.8 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, market analysts anticipate continued expansion, with the market projected to reach US$ 6.8 billion by 2028, displaying a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.
A bulldozer is an off-road earthmoving machine widely employed in various applications, including road construction, farming, and wrecking. These heavy-duty tractors are equipped with hydraulic arms to lift the bulldozer, a front-end blade for debris movement, and tracks to support the machine's weight. They also feature a torque divider for enhanced dragging capabilities. Bulldozers can be fitted with various types of blades, including universal, semi-universal, sigma-4, and straight blades, as well as hybrid angular blades.
Key Market Trends:
The global bulldozer market is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by significant factors such as the growth of the construction industry, rapid industrialization, and infrastructure development worldwide. Infrastructural expansion, especially in developing nations, has led to the widespread adoption of bulldozers in the construction of buildings, roads, railways, and airports. Additionally, the increasing demand for energy-efficient and low-carbon emission equipment due to rising environmental awareness is another key driver of market growth.
Manufacturers are developing compact bulldozer variants capable of operating on uneven terrains and limited spaces, further boosting market growth. Moreover, bulldozers are widely used in the agriculture industry for seeding, forage harvesting, and earthmoving, contributing positively to market expansion. Factors such as the increasing preference for automation over manual labor, technological advancements, and innovative blade designs are expected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report provides comprehensive analysis of key trends within each sub-segment of the global bulldozer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on type, product type, operating weight, horsepower, flywheel power, blade type, engine capacity, and end-use industry.
Breakdown by Type:
- Small Bulldozers
- Mid-Size Bulldozers
- Large Bulldozers
Breakdown by Product Type:
- Crawler Bulldozers
- Wheeled Bulldozers
- Others
Breakdown by Operating Weight:
- Less Than 10,000 KG
- 10,000-30,000 KG
- 30,000 KG-1,85,000 KG
- More Than 1,85,000 KG
Breakdown by Horsepower:
- Less Than 150 HP
- 151-260 HP
- 261-500 HP
- More Than 500 HP
Breakdown by Flywheel Power:
- Less Than 85 KW
- 85-200 KW
- More Than 200 KW
Breakdown by Blade Type:
- U-Blade
- Semi-U
- Sigma-4
- Others
Breakdown by Engine Capacity:
- Less Than 5L
- 5L-10L
- More Than 10L
Breakdown by End-Use Industry:
- Military
- Construction
- Infrastructure
- Mining
- Agriculture
- Others
Breakdown by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has been thoroughly examined, with profiles of key players, including BEML Limited, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Cummins Inc., Deere & Company, DEUTZ AG, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J. C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Liebherr Machines Bulle SA, Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd., Shantui Construction Machinery (Shantui Heavy Industry Machinery Co.), Volvo Construction Equipment AB, Zoomlion Heavy Industry, and more.
Key Questions Answered:
- How has the global bulldozer market performed and what are the growth prospects for the coming years?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global bulldozer market?
- Which regions are the key markets for bulldozers?
- How is the market segmented by type, product type, operating weight, horsepower, flywheel power, blade type, engine capacity, and end-use industry?
- What are the factors driving and challenging the industry?
- Who are the key players in the global bulldozer market?
- What is the competitive landscape of the market?
- What are the stages in the industry's value chain?
