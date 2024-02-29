Construction and Infrastructure Expansion Fueling 4.60% CAGR Growth in Industrial Fabrics Market Through 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Amidst a thriving construction, manufacturing, and automotive industry, the industrial fabrics market is experiencing significant growth. Our comprehensive report delves into this dynamic market, offering valuable insights for stakeholders across diverse sectors.

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' recent report projects significant growth in the industrial fabric industry, with a predicted expansion from US$ 21.20 billion in 2024 to US$ 33.40 billion in 2034 at a CAGR of 4.60%. The report offers in-depth analysis of crucial market segments, including cutting machine demand, vinyl fabric sales in India, filter bag manufacturing processes, wholesale pricing strategies, and the advantages of elastic fabric. Additionally, it provides insights into major industrial fabric manufacturers and their market share.

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19101

The post-pandemic period has experienced a significant expansion of the construction and infrastructure development sector across the world. This is significantly fueling the demand for industrial fabrics for applications such as roofing, insulation, and reinforcement. Besides this, industrial fabrics are also experiencing increasing demand from factory units in the manufacturing sector. Conveyor belts, transmission belts, machine covers, and filtration systems made from durable fabrics facilitate the movement of materials and products along assembly lines in factories.

The automotive sector is also one of the major industries driving the demand for industrial fabrics. The expansion of this sector has led to an increased demand for lightweight materials that can improve fuel efficiency and performance. Apart from this, industrial fabrics are also in demand in the healthcare sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of specialized medical textiles used in products like surgical gowns, masks, and wipes.

"Sustainability is a major concern in this industry. Companies in the industrial fabric market should embrace sustainability practices throughout their operations, from raw material sourcing to manufacturing processes and product disposal. This will not only enhance their brand image but also bring them new consumers who are worried about their environmental impact on the surroundings," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The polyester segment dominates the industrial fabric market, accounting for a share of 4.50%.

On the basis of the application, the transmission belt segment leads the industrial fabric market, holding a share of 4.40%.

The industrial fabric market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% through 2034.

is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% through 2034. The industrial fabric market in China is estimated to rise at a 5.00% CAGR through 2034.

is estimated to rise at a 5.00% CAGR through 2034. The industrial fabric market in Japan has the potential to increase at a 5.90% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial fabrics market is highly competitive, with numerous companies catering to various industries worldwide. Major players in the market include Habasit AG, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC, W.Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, Bridgestone Corporation, and Forbo International SA.

These companies invest heavily in research and development to come up with eco-friendly and sustainable fabrics to meet the demands of environmentally conscious consumers and businesses. Mergers and acquisitions are common in this industry as companies try to leverage each other's expertise and supply chain capabilities to gain a competitive edge.

Recent Developments

In November 2023 , Hayleys Fabric PLC collaborated with Pro Green Laboratories to repurpose textile industry waste into sustainable construction materials. The partnership, inspired by research led by Professor Rangika U. Halwatura, was launched under the FaBriEco initiative, focusing on developing eco-friendly products for the local market.

, Hayleys Fabric PLC collaborated with Pro Green Laboratories to repurpose textile industry waste into sustainable construction materials. The partnership, inspired by research led by Professor Rangika U. Halwatura, was launched under the FaBriEco initiative, focusing on developing eco-friendly products for the local market. In June 2023 , Recover™, Rieter, and Polopiqué joined forces to address the textile industry's growing demand for high-quality, recycled fiber-enriched yarns. This pioneering collaboration resulted in the production of a sustainable garment unveiled at ITMA 2023 in Milan , featuring an impressive 40% recycled post-industrial fabric waste content.

, Recover™, Rieter, and Polopiqué joined forces to address the textile industry's growing demand for high-quality, recycled fiber-enriched yarns. This pioneering collaboration resulted in the production of a sustainable garment unveiled at ITMA 2023 in , featuring an impressive 40% recycled post-industrial fabric waste content. In January 2024 , Baltex significantly expanded its polyamide fabric manufacturing operations in Russia's Saratov region, investing over 800 million rubles. The expansion project, initiated in 2023 with modernization and equipment installation, received state support. Baltex aims to increase production capacity by 50% with further upgrades.

Purchase now and gain full access to the Industrial Fabric Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Key Market Segmentation

By Fiber Type:

Polyester

Aramid

Polyamide

Composite

Others

By Applications:

Transmission Belt

Protective Apparel

Conveyor Belt

Automotive Carpet

Flame Resistance Apparel

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Europe

Request to Access the Detail Research Methodology from here!

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights