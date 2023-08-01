Construction and Mining Equipment Market size to grow by USD 62.13 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growth driven by the expansion of construction and mining equipment manufacturing and distribution facilities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction and mining equipment market size to grow by USD 62.13 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The construction and mining equipment market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. AB Volvo, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, SANY Group, Schaeffler AG, Sunward Europe Heavy Industry NV, Terex Corp., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., ZEPPELIN GmbH, and Kobe Steel Ltd. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction and Mining Equipment Market

Construction and Mining Equipment Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The construction and mining equipment market report covers the following areas:

Construction and Mining Equipment Market 2023-2027:

Key Drivers

The expansion of construction and mining equipment manufacturing and distribution facilities is a key factor driving market growth. Market vendors are focusing on increasing their production capacities to meet the increasing demand for construction and mining equipment. Furthermore, the increased production capacity will enable the provider to meet the needs of end-users around the world. This factor can lead to differentiation from competitors and enable higher sales growth. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The digitization and automation of construction and mining equipment is a major trend in the market. Businesses are adopting these advanced technologies, which include robotics, drones, and telematics. As a result, this will enable remote monitoring of construction and mining equipment using telematics and help in real-time monitoring of equipment performance, fuel consumption, and maintenance needs. These technologies also enhance project timelines and reduce costs. Hence, these advanced technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The stringent regulations related to emissions, noise, and safety standards are significant challenges restricting market growth. Construction and mining equipment producers are suffering because of the stringent regulations governing emissions, noise, and safety standards for this equipment. Vendors must invest a significant amount of money in R&D and cutting-edge technology to develop construction and mining equipment that complies with all applicable standards. This can negatively impact the cost and availability of construction and mining equipment worldwide. Hence, these regulations are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Construction and Mining Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Product

Loaders



Dozers



Excavators



Pulverizing Screening Equipment



Crushing

Application

Infrastructure



Mineral Mining



Residential Building



Metal Mining

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Construction and Mining Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The loaders segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This is because of their effectiveness, adaptability, and safety attributes. For material handling, loading, and transportation needs on construction and mining sites, loaders are heavy machinery. They are vehicles that can operate in a variety of environments, including sand, gravel, rock, and ores, and are able to move a wide range of materials. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This is because of their effectiveness, adaptability, and safety attributes. For material handling, loading, and transportation needs on construction and mining sites, loaders are heavy machinery. They are vehicles that can operate in a variety of environments, including sand, gravel, rock, and ores, and are able to move a wide range of materials. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market for construction and mining equipment in the region is growing because of rising building activity in emerging nations like China and India . In addition, there is a growing need for additional commercial and residential construction to accommodate the urban population growth. On the other hand, it is expected that both commercial and residential development will rise significantly in emerging economies. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Construction and Mining Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction and mining equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction and mining equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction and mining equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction and mining equipment market vendors

Construction and Mining Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 62.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, SANY Group, Schaeffler AG, Sunward Europe Heavy Industry NV, Terex Corp., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., ZEPPELIN GmbH, and Kobe Steel Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

